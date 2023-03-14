Gamethread: A’s at White Sox

In a battle between teams with some of the unhappiest fans in baseball, the A’s (7-9) will visit Camelback Ranch to face the White Sox (7-6).

Dylan Cease, who finished in second place in 2022 AL Cy Young voting, has poor numbers in Spring Training. The talented right-handed pitcher struggled immensely in his last start, when the Royals added 11 earned runs to Cease’s statistics. Given Cease’s track record, it is likely that his last start was nothing beyond a bizarre aberration, and he should be ready to perform at a high level when the regular season arrives.

Here are this afternoon’s starting lineups:

Jake Burger on the hot corner today vs. the A's. pic.twitter.com/WGxdqwjluy — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) March 14, 2023

The first pitch is scheduled to happen at 3:05 p.m. Central. Can Dylan Cease make a quick recovery? We will find out soon.