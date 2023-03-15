Gamethread: White Sox at Giants, PPD, rain

Today’s Spring Training games have been cancelled due to inclement weather. They will not be rescheduled. pic.twitter.com/dxlWaYUhpf — SFGiants (@SFGiants) March 15, 2023

Tim Anderson, Yoán Moncada, Lance Lynn, and Eloy Jiménez have all made us glad for their participation in the World Baseball Classic in recent days, and we will have to be content with their efforts — today’s game at the Giants has been postponed due to rain.

Lucas Giolito was due for his next start, and it’s uncertain whether he’ll just get his work in and take the mound again on Monday or is pushed to Thursday afternoon’s game at the Guardians.

Today, Elvis Andrus was slated to lead off, and an extremely WBC lineup included Moisés Castillo at third base, Jake Marisnick in center, Billy Hamilton in right, and Gavin Sheets manning first base and the cleanup spot.

Kristina Airdo will have our coverage for that game. Meanwhile, enjoy her terrific coverage of the WBC and our White Sox players’ travels through it.