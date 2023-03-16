Share All sharing options for: SSS on the Farm Podcast 37 — Project Birmingham review, 2023 key MiLBers forecast

Five months after we wrapped up the 2022 MiLB season with a review of Triple-A Charlotte, Darren Black and Brett Ballantini are back with their promised offseason podcast — OK, barely still offseason — taking a look back at Project Birmingham. Plus, saying hello to 2023 — and goodbye to Vox!

Yes, a shockingly seamless-seeming transition from South Side Sox-Vox podcast to Sox Populi-Fans First Sports Network is afoot, meaning this podcast you are now listening to may be the LAST one under the Vox umbrella. Or, maybe not. These things do change

However, not to worry, you will notice nothing but a new podcast logo — all our SSS podcast programs on the feed will remain with us at Megaphone (and all the assorted podcasting outlets like Apple, Spotify)

While Darren and Brett don’t see 100% eye-to-eye on the merit and execution of Project Birmingham, there’s probably 95% overlap. And the main agreement comes from: Why in the world are Low-A (or even fresh High-A) players seeing action in five or more games a week in DOUBLE-A?

The longer second half of this program takes a look ahead to the 2023 bevy of prospects: The depth in the middle infield, dearth of outfielders once you matriculate Oscar Colás to the bigs, and the still-dicey setup of the Charlotte rotation

Clear breakout (“Davis Martin”) candidate for 2023: Sean Burke

Wildest wild cards to see Chicago in 2023? Kohl Simas, or even Cristian Mena

Listen below, on our built-in Megaphone player:

or follow along with every episode at Apple Podcasts or Spotify, or wherever you consume your podcasts. Or, you can watch the podcast on the South Side Sox YouTube channel.