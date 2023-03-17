Gamethread: Cubs at White Sox

It’s the luck of the Irish for me, as I get to celebrate halfway to Halfway to St. Paddy’s Day by drawing some writing for that starting pitcher.

So, a preview of much better things, happening today, than that dirtbag pitching for the White Sox.

It is Nancy Faust Day at Camelback Ranch, where our beloved organist entertains the crowd!

Sweet Home Chicago | ⚾️



The Legendary Nancy Faust (@played41) will join us TOMORROW March 17th. Nancy was the @whitesox organist from 1970 until 2010 along with the @chicagobulls from 1975-1984 and @NHLBlackhawks from 1984-1989! This is going to be fun! #SoxSpringTraining pic.twitter.com/XBmkBGt4RU — Camelback Ranch (@camelbackranch) March 17, 2023

Just one Safety Dance for me, Nancy!

And the good news keeps coming: We again have Melissa Sage-Bollenbach on the ground for a game report. Not to spoil the juicy stuff, but she’s already been insulted by Rick Hahn and embraced by Ken Williams. Plus, a postgame meetup with Nancy! It’s gonna be a great story, postgame.

Game time is 3:05 p.m. CT. I am uncertain of the broadcast options, and my absolutely brutal laptop setup at the moment has made even this simple gamethread like a half-hour writeup. So forgive me for not having that info at my fingertips. I do hope we get to hear Nancy!