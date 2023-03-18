Gamethread: Dodgers at White Sox

Spring Training is entering its final stretch: In two weeks’ time, the White Sox will be in Houston for their opening series against the reigning World Series Champions.

But before we can get too far ahead of ourselves, the White Sox have to take on the Dodgers this afternoon at Camelback Ranch. Neither team had to travel far, let alone leave its facility, but the Dodgers will be the “visitors” this afternoon.

Michael Kopech is set for the start, in his second outing of the spring. He is coming off of a strong three innings, in which he allowed no hits or walks and struck out one batter.

Opposite of Kopech will be right-handed pitcher Michael Grove. This is Grove’s fourth start of the spring, holding a 4.15 ERA with eight strikeouts and one walk over 8 2⁄3 innings.

Pedro Grifol has Andrew Benintendi in left field this afternoon and leading off. Adam Haseley follows behind him in right field. Andrew Vaughn appears to still be dealing with leg soreness, and in his place Gavin Sheets plays first base and bats third. Yasmani Grandal gets the cleanup job today, and is behind the plate catching. Jake Burger mans third base and bats fifth. Victor Reyes is the DH this afternoon, in the 6-spot. The lineup rounds out with Jake Marisnick in center field, Zach Remillard at second base and Moisés Castillo at shortstop.

Today's White Sox starters at Camelback Ranch. ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/mcU5HwvDnC — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) March 18, 2023

Dave Roberts sends Jason Heyward out to center field this afternoon in the leadoff spot. Freddie Freeman, back from representing Canada in the World Baseball Classic, is in the 2-spot as the DH. Great Britain’s Trayce Thompson starts in left field and bats third. James Outman bats fourth and plays right field. Chris Taylor is at third base this afternoon and bats fifth. Shortstop Miguel Rojas bats sixth. Yonny Hernandez bats seventh and plays second base. Hunter Feduccia and Devin Mann finish the lineup out, catching and playing first base.

Today’s game will start at 3:05 p.m. CST. You can listen to the game on ESPN 1000.