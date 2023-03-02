2023 South Side Sox Prospect Vote: Round 18

It is the sixth year of Top Prospect voting at South Side Sox!

Unlike last year, our writers agree on a No. 1 prospect. Will you as well?

Just five of 10 players from last year’s initial prospect vote poll show up this time around, with only one (Jake Burger) dropping off after losing his rookie/prospect status. So there is some ballot churn here.

Also note something sort of miraculous, and a tribute to a steady climb through the system: Lenyn Sosa is spending his SIXTH year on our top prospect lists — and is still very young!

So, you guys really hate the nine other players on the ballot?

For the second straight time — and believed to be the second time this has ever happened in all our years of prospect voting — a debut player on the ballot has won outright. Last round was Loidel Chapelli Jr., and our No. 17-voted prospect this round is another first-timer, Carlos Pérez. In another close vote, Pérez actually put up a better showing than Chapelli, taking 23 of 141 votes (16.3%). Still, it’s one of the lowest winning vote percentages ever, as just 15 votes separated first and last place.

Also like Chapelli, this was Pérez’s first time winning a spot in our Prospect Vote.

A year ago, Jonathan Stiever (not yet on this year’s ballot) came in as our No. 17. In 2021, it was Micker Adolfo. And in 2020, it was Luis González.

Pérez is our first catcher on the ballot, and to win a place on our list.

As has happened several times this year, we had a long stretch of players separated by just one vote; in this round, it was No. 4 all the way down to No. 10.

Joining the ballot — and if trends persist, the next winner of the vote — is 2022 draft pick, pitcher Tyler Schweitzer.

South Side Sox Top-Voted White Sox Prospects for 2023

Oscar Colás — 57% (Montgomery 35%, Ramos/Sosa 3%, Rodríguez 1%, Mena/Pallette/Schultz 0.5%, Burke/Vera 0%) Colson Montgomery — 71% (Sosa 9%, Ramos 5%, Rodríguez 4.4%, Mena 3.7%, Vera 3%, Céspedes 2%, Pallette/Schultz 1%, Burke 0%) Bryan Ramos — 29% (Sosa 25%, Vera 12.3%, Rodríguez 11.7%, Schultz 9%, Mena 8%, Burke/Pallette 2%, Céspedes 1%, Kath 0%) Lenyn Sosa — 43% (Rodríguez 25%, Vera 16%, Mena/Schultz 6%, Céspedes 2%, Kath/Pallette 1%, Burke/Cannon 0%) José Rodríguez — 40.5% (Vera 22.3%, Mena 14.0%, Schultz 9.1%, Céspedes 5.0%, Burke 3.3%, Kath/Pallette 2.5%,/Cannon 0.8%, Simas 0.0%) Noah Schultz — 34% (Vera 26%, Mena 17%, Céspedes/Mieses 7%, Kath 5%, Burke 2.4%, Pallette 1.6%, Cannon/Simas 0.0%) Norge Vera — 30% (Kath 29%, Mena 20%, Pallette 5%, Mieses 4.3%, Céspedes 3.7%, Kelley 2.9%, Burke 2.2%, Cannon 1.5%, Simas 0.7%) Cristian Mena — 27% (Kath 19%, Pallette 11%, Mieses 8%, Céspedes 7.2%, Kelley 6.6%, Burke 6.1%, Cannon 5.5%, Simas 5.0%, Burrowes 4.4%) Wes Kath — 23% (Mieses/Pallette 14%, Burke/Céspedes 12%, Kelley 10%, Cannon 7%, Simas 3%, Burrowes 2%, Santos 1%) Luis Mieses — 18% (Pallette 14.4%, Burke 13.9%, Céspedes 13.3%, Kelley 12.8%, Cannon 12%, Sánchez 6%, Simas 4%, Burrowes 3.3%, Santos 2.8%) Peyton Pallette — 20% (Burke 16%, Sánchez 12.0%, Céspedes 11.6%, Kelley 11.1%, Cannon 7%, Simas 6.2%, Burrowes 5.8%, Veras 5.3% Santos 4.9%) Sean Burke — 26% (Sánchez 14%, Céspedes 13%, Kelley 12%, Cannon 8%, Simas 7%, Burrowes 6.4%, Veras 5.7%, Thompson 5.0%, Santos 4.3%) Yolbert Sánchez — 18% (Céspedes 16%, Kelley 14%, Cannon 9.3%, Burrowes 8.7%, Simas/Thompson 8.0%, McDougal 7%, Veras 6%, Santos 5%) Yoelqui Céspedes — 25% (Kelley 16%, Cannon 12%, Avila 9%, Simas/Thompson 8%, McDougal 7%, Burrowes 6%, Veras 5%, Santos 4%) Jared Kelley — 18% (Avila 17%, Cannon 15%, Burrowes 9%, Simas 8.3%, McDougal 7.7%, Thompson 7.1%, Santos 6.6%, Veras 6.0%, Sprinkle 5%) Loidel Chapelli Jr. — 15% (Cannon 13%, Avila 12%, Burrowes/Thompson 10%, Simas 9%, McDougal/Santos 8%, Veras 7%, Sprinkle 6%) Carlos Pérez — 16% (Cannon 15%, Thompson 14%, Avila 10%, Burrowes 9.2%, Simas 8.5%, McDougal 7.8%, Santos 7%, Veras 6.4%, Sprinkle 5.7%)

Right-Handed Relief Pitcher

Age 25

2022 High Level Richmond (AA)

Age relative to high level -0.5 years

Overall 2022 stats 4-2 ⚾️ 47 games ⚾️ 55 1⁄3 IP ⚾️ 1.14 ERA ⚾️ 0.976 WHIP ⚾️ 58 K ⚾️ 14 BB

The White Sox are gambling that Nick Avila can make the jump from San Francisco Double-A pitcher to the South Side bullpen, selecting him in December’s Rule 5 draft (and thus needing to roster him all season long, or offer him back to the Giants). The righty appears up to it, with scintillating numbers last year, split between High-A and Double-A. He was a 2019 26th-rounder, so Avila qualifies as 2023’s Tanner Banks Improbable Breakthrough clubhouse leader.

Shortstop

Age 18

2022 High Level DSL (Rookie)

Age relative to high level -0.8 years

Overall 2022 stats 47 games ⚾️ 3 HR ⚾️ 18 RBI ⚾️ .266/.393/.392 ⚾️ 12-of-12 SB ⚾️ 25 BB ⚾️ 34 K

It says a lot that this shortstop is more highly-ranked than Loidell Chapelli Jr., who absolutely tore up the DSL in 2022. Certainly Burrowes being age-appropriate for the DSL and exhibiting durability and smarts for the season played a big role in that. As all DSL seasons tend to be, there’s a small sample size here, but it will be exciting to see what Burrowes can do Stateside in 2023.

Right-Handed Starting Pitcher

Age 22

2022 High Level Kannapolis (Low-A)

Age relative to high level -0.7 years

Overall 2022 pro stats 0-0 ⚾️ 4 games (3 starts) ⚾️ 7 1⁄3 IP ⚾️ 1.23 ERA ⚾️ 0.955 WHIP ⚾️ 4 K ⚾️ 3 BB

The big (6´6´´) Georgian was the club’s third-rounder in 2022, getting his feet wet as a pro but really getting down to business looking ahead to 2023. Anticipate a cup of coffee in Kanny, if not an outright straight assignment right to Winston-Salem. There is room to move fast as a starter in the White Sox system.

Right-Handed Starting Pitcher

Age 19

2022 SSS poll ranking 25

2021 High Level Arizona (Rookie)

Age relative to high level -2.9 years

Overall 2021 pro stats 1-2 ⚾️ 6 games (4 starts) ⚾️ 9 2⁄3 IP ⚾️ 9.31 ERA ⚾️ 1.552 WHIP ⚾️ 17 K ⚾️ 5 BB

McDougal was a plum pick in the 2021 draft, but before he could finish his abbreviated first pro year, injured his arm, necessitating Tommy John surgery. After missing all of 2022, McDougal is back throwing. He was a very promising arm two years ago, and no injury should change that; even given post-TJS caution, Tanner could burn through Single-A.

Right-Handed Relief Pitcher

Age 23

2022 High Level San Francisco (MLB)

Age relative to high level -7.2

Overall 2022 MiLB stats 1-2 ⚾️ 35 games (2 starts) ⚾️ 35 IP ⚾️ 4.63 ERA ⚾️ 37 K ⚾️ 20 BB ⚾️ 1.457 WHIP

Nothing I can tell you that Malachi Hayes won’t do better with his breaking analysis on Gregory Santos after he was acquired for Kade McClure back in December. But a positive bullet point: Santos broke camp with the Giants in 2022 but pitching in just two games before demotion. And two negatives: Santos has a monster arm that’s wild, and he was suspended for PEDs in 2021. South Side bullpen is up for grabs, Greg!

Left-Handed Pitcher

Age 22

2022 High Level Ball State (NCAA)

Age relative to high level -0.4

Overall 2022 NCAA stats 11-2 ⚾️ 17 games (16 starts, 1 SHO) ⚾️ 91 2⁄3 IP ⚾️ 2.65 ERA ⚾️ 1.080 WHIP ⚾️ 112 K ⚾️ 30 BB

Although he pitched more college games in relief, Tyler Schweitzer seemed to transition to a starting role fully in 2022. The White Sox presumably will push Schweitzer out into the fray as an innings-limited starter in 2023, perhaps starting immediately in Kannapolis.

Right-Handed Starting Pitcher

Age 23

2022 High Level Birmingham (AA)

Age relative to high level -2.4 years

Overall 2022 stats 2-2 ⚾️ 22 games (15 starts) ⚾️ 68 IP ⚾️ 4.24 ERA ⚾️ 1.324 WHIP ⚾️ 82 K ⚾️ 29 BB

Kohl, son of former White Sox reliever Bill Simas, was an undrafted free agent in 2021 who hit the ground running in the White Sox organization and hasn’t looked back. He is the only UDFA to have been part of Project Birmingham, called up as part of a later wave and seeing action in six games.

Shortstop

Age 22

2022 High Level Kannapolis (Low-A)

Age relative to high level +0.3 years

Overall 2022 pro stats 27 games ⚾️ 1 HR ⚾️ 4 RBI ⚾️ .255/.331/.311 ⚾️ 9-of-10 (90.0%) SB ⚾️ 9 BB ⚾️ 24 K

A burner from UC-Santa Barbara, the White Sox snagged Jordan Sprinkle in the fourth round last year, and he made a little hay in his brief time as a pro. He will need to beef up his slugging and/or on-base to get on the legit prospect track, but his defense and smarts are already turning heads.

Right-handed starting pitcher

Age 22

2020 SSS poll ranking 12

2021 SSS poll ranking 10

2022 SSS poll ranking 15

2022 High Level Birmingham (AA)

Age relative to high level -3.4 years

Overall 2022 stats 4-7 ⚾️ 25 starts ⚾️ 109 2⁄3 IP ⚾️ 4.84 ERA ⚾️ 1.350 WHIP ⚾️ 104 K ⚾️ 40 BB

Matthew Thompson, has yet to quite catch up with his level, young at every stop and never getting to the point of dominating. That said, he showed out OK in what was a very bold competitive promotion to Birmingham (Project Birmingham) and has distinguished himself as the most promising arm of the Thompson-Dalquist-Kelley triumvirate. He scored a major-league camp invite to 2023 Spring Training.

First Baseman

Age 20

2022 SSS poll ranking 18

2022 High Level Birmingham (AA)

Age relative to high level -5.1 years

Overall 2022 stats 113 games ⚾️ 20 HR ⚾️ 72 RBI ⚾️ .267/.318/.462 ⚾️ 5-for-5 SB ⚾️ 30 BB ⚾️ 132 K

Wilfred Veras was one of just a handful of White Sox players to top the 20-homer mark in 2022, and he did it while playing far younger than his level — even far down the rungs, at Low-A Kannapolis. Not a fielder to speak of despite being listed at both first and third base, Veras’ bat will carry him. He clubbed well enough even during Project Birmingham that he could not only start 2023 with the Barons, but see Charlotte this summer.