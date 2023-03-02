South Side Sox Top Prospect No. 48: Wilber Sánchez

Shortstop

5´10´´

160 pounds

Age: 22

2020 SSHP Top Prospect Ranking 88

2021 SSS Top Prospect Ranking: 88

2022 SSS Top Prospect Ranking 60

2022 High Level Kannapolis (Low-A)

Age relative to high level -0.7 years

SSS rank among all shortstops in the system 6

Overall 2022 season stats 101 games ⚾️ 2 HR ⚾️ 22 RBI ⚾️ .162/.277/.217 ⚾️ 38-of-46 (82.6%) SB ⚾️ 55 BB ⚾️ 96 K

Wilber Sánchez, a native of Venezuela, received a signing bonus from the White Sox in February 2019 with little fanfare. With that said, despite the fact that he was the lesser-known Sánchez (to Yolbert) on the DSL squad he still found a way to make a name for himself. In 52 games totaling 177 at-bats, Sánchez slashed .288/.391/.395 with 13 doubles, three triples, 25 RBIs, 13 stolen bases, 28 walks (13.5%) and 33 strikeouts (15.9%). Interestingly, he fared far better versus righties (.304/.416/.415) than he did southpaws (.238/.304/.333). Sánchez was about seven months younger than his competition, so there was nothing fluky about his stats.

In 2021, after the pandemic cancellation of 2020, Sánchez acquitted himself quite well in the ACL. Despite still being nearly a year younger than his competition, he hit a respectable .269/.313/.385 in 53 games with three doubles, two homers, six stolen bases, five walks (6.0%), 23 strikeouts (27.7%) and 84 wRC+. However, after receiving a late-season promotion to Kannapolis, he struggled with the Cannon Ballers in 19 games by slashing just .200/.254/.339 with two doubles, four homers, seven walks (5.6%) and 55 strikeouts (43.7%) for a wRC+ of 60. While the strikeouts weren’t obviously what Sánchez would like, he should get a pass, as in Low-A he was more than two years younger than his competition.

The expected normalizing of Sánchez’s numbers in 2022 did not materialize, in fact taking a big step back even with a full season played in Low-A and some semblance of normalization being in the U.S. for a second full year. Sánchez almost evenly split time between second base and shortstop, and still walked at a good clip and stole bases like a dust devil — but the hitting was as woeful as possible for a professional.

Sánchez’s Baseball Cube player ratings

Speed 95

Durability 70

Runs 49

Contact 44

Hitting 37

Power 37

XBH 35

RBIs 33

Team Winning Percentage .407

It’s expected that Sánchez will return to Kannapolis in 2023, with the hopes of recognizing pitches better. With his size, he may be better suited in the utility infield role long term. However, it’s still too early to pigeonhole him to that fate. Due in part to his age, Sánchez’s sure fielding (he committed just three errors all year) and base-running prowess (he’s been successful in 68-of-82 stolen base attempts in his pro career, or 82.9%) will earn him as many chances as possible for a player with a spaghetti bat.

