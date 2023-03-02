South Side Sox Top Prospect No. 47: Godwin Bennett

Right Fielder

6´2´´

170 pounds

Age: 20

2022 SSS Top Prospect Ranking 74

2022 High Level DSL (Rookie)

Age relative to high level +1.2 years

SSS rank among all right fielders in the system 2

Overall 2022 season stats 41 games ⚾️ 11 HR ⚾️ 36 RBI ⚾️ .306/.431/.653 ⚾️ 5-of-6 (83.3%) SB ⚾️ 23 BB ⚾️ 45 K

Upon signing in 2021, not much was known about this young Nicaraguan. But Godwin Bennett has produced the best seasons of any right fielder who finished the season in the White Sox rookie leagues, for two years running.

Signing after 2021’s International Signing Day on March 25, he actually got off to a fairly slow start. However, once the calendar turned to September, he slashed .298/.443/.574 with two homers and seven stolen bases. For the year, Bennett slashed .235/.337/.441 in 33 games with two doubles, three triples, four homers, 15 RBIs, nine stolen bases, 18 walks (17.0%), 35 strikeouts (33.0%) and 135 wRC+.

Despite aging out of legit DSL competition and having had a strong finish, Bennett was returned to the Dominican Republic for 2022, and mashed hell out of the ball. Still just 1.3 years older than his average foe, Bennett wreaked havoc on opponents, flashing signs of five tools.

Bennett’s Baseball Cube player ratings

Power 96

XBH 90

RBIs 87

Runs 82

Speed 77

Hitting 68

Durability 63

Contact 21

Team Winning Percentage .441

Bennett absolutely will move Stateside for 2023 and should be on a track that sees him in Kannapolis by season’s end.

