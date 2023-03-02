Gamethread: White Sox at Rockies

Boy does it feel great to be back covering Chicago White Sox baseball! Of course last season didn’t end the way everyone had hoped, but I’m choosing to go into the 2023 season (very cautiously) optimistic. And what better way to kick off my 2023 coverage than a Lance Lynn start?

Lynn is slated to represent Team USA in the upcoming World Baseball Classic, so let’s enjoy getting to see Lance loosen up and get some innings under his belt before his Spring Training with the team is cut short. He had a solid first outing in the first Spring Training game of the year, giving up just three hits and one run across three innings. We can expect him to rely heavily on his fastball and cutter, which he throws about 45% and 24%, respectively, trickling in some sliders, sinkers, and changeups just enough to keep batters on their toes. He was fairly injury-ridden in the beginning of last year, but he was able to turn it around in the latter part of the season, and hopefully we maintain that version of Lance moving into the regular season.

Right-handed rookie pitcher, Noah Davis, will take the mound for Colorado this afternoon. I found out that Davis has the same birthday as me, April 22, so at the very least, he’s got to be kind of cool for that, right? He debuted in the major leagues in the last game of the season against the Dodgers, where he gave up two runs on three hits, a homer, walk, and two strikeouts in the one inning he pitched. Drafted in 2018, he has appeared in 59 minor league games, and has put up a 4.43 ERA across those 280 innings.

Today’s lineup looks a bit different, with Elvis Andrus, Andrew Vaughn, and Gavin Sheets being the only three regulars. I personally love when we get to see some of the younger guys get some playing time during these games to get an insight into what the Sox have cooking down in the minors. Let’s see what the Good Guys can get done on a beautiful Thursday afternoon!

Here are today’s lineups:

Heading to Scottsdale to take on the Rockies. ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/6A0jum9vbT — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) March 2, 2023

Unfortunately today’s game isn’t televised, but you can catch the game via the Rockies home radio network at KOA Colorado. Let’s go Sox!