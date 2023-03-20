Sox Populi Postgame Podcast 15 — World Baseball Classic Semifinal!

We talked late, after Team USA’s blowout win over Cuba to advance to the WBC title game, so we’ll call it a Postgame Podcast. But really, with two staffers (Hannah LaMotta and Melissa Sage-Bollenbach) in attendance at the World Baseball Classic able to join Brett Ballantini for the podcast, we broadened the discussion to the game experiences and future fortunes of the tournament.

Some rote (power!) details of Sunday night’s win, although not including any speculation about Yoán Moncada’s collision/injury in the game (thankfully, seems more incidental-contact bruising than serious injury, and we’ll see Yoán in action this week at Camelback Ranch)

10-run rule? The U.S. don’t need no 10-run rule to win!

The Whirlwind Last 48 Hours of Hannah LaMotta ... including White Sox coverage, plane delays, and the wave (see below)

More glimpses into the park experience at the WBC, completely unique and unlike anything you’ve experienced at Sox Park — even a playoff game

Further details on the budding Fans First Sports Network and Sox Populi’s significant role in it ... including our plans to provide additional coverage on Sox Pop

A do-or-die baseball choice: To wave, or not to wave? Wave-hater, Papa LaMotta, did give a blessing to Hannah to participate — and his Konerko jersey did the wave!

Logistics of moving the WBC to another time of year

A look ahead to the U.S.’s title game vs. Japan or Mexico

