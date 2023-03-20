South Side Sox Player of the Week (March 9-16): Carlos Pérez

Let’s count our South Side blessings. Despite inflation, polish sausage prices have not increased. The little weedy flowers that grow along the sidewalks in Bridgeport have begun to bloom, signaling the oncoming spring. And lastly, though they may fall short elsewhere, the White Sox start 2023 with three dependable catchers in their system.

Carlos Pérez debuted in the Dominican Summer League back in 2014 after being signed by the Sox as an international free agent. The 26-year-old Venezuelan travailed through the farm system, notching 21 homers and 76 RBIs in his most recent season.

Pérez was finally called up last August from Triple-A Charlotte, subbing in seven games for an injured Yasmani Grandal. Pérez knocked in two runs during his short stint in the majors. In the end, fireworks-inducing Seby Zavala secured the backup catcher position, and Pérez was sent back down to the farm.

Nevertheless, Pérez’s extensive minor league resume earned an invitation to Arizona, where he has slashed a .375/.444/.500 over the last couple of weeks, including some clutch RBIs.

Though he’ll start the season back down at Triple-A, Pérez can rest on his South Side Sox laurels as our Player of the Week.

2023 South Side Sox Players of the Week

Oscar Colás (February 25-March 2)

Andrew Vaughn (March 3-8)

Carlos Pérez (March 9-16)

Top 10 MVP Standings

Oscar Colás (10.4)

Carlos Pérez (8.8)

Michael Kopech (8.3)

Hanser Alberto (7.5)

Zach Remillard (7.1)

Eloy Jiménez (6.4)

Malachi Hayes (6.1)

Billy Hamilton (5.8)

Andrew Vaughn (5.5)

Melissa Sage-Bollenbach (5.3)

Top 6 Cold Cat Standings

Yoán Moncada (-14.6)

White Sox Offense (-10.0)

Dylan Cease (-9.1)

Declan Cronin (-8.1)

Kendall Graveman (-6.5)

Davis Martin (-5.5)

Two writers in the Top 10 MVP rankings! (Better than Cold Cats.)

Writer Standings

Super Joe off to a hot coverage start, while to clarify, Hannah has a tie to her name (and, finally, a win this past Sunday).