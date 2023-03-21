Gamethread: White Sox at Brewers

The White Sox (9-9) are visiting Phoenix at American Family Fields to face the Brewers (9-12).

Lucas Giolito, 28, will be the starting pitcher for the South Siders. The right-handed pitcher had a 4.90 ERA, a 4.23 FIP, and a 4.06 xFIP in 161 2⁄ 3 innings in 2022. According to FanGraphs’ FIP-based formula, Giolito accumulated 1.8 WAR last year. In Spring Training, Giolito has only pitched five innings, but he has produced mostly strong results, with nine strikeouts and a 3.60 ERA. Most of Giolito’s pitches suffered a significant decrease in effectiveness from 2021 to 2022 according to Baseball Savant’s xwOBA metric. If Giolito gets back on track, he would provide a major spark to the starting rotation.

Here are this afternoon’s starting lineups:

The first pitch is scheduled to take place at 3:10 p.m. Central. Can the White Sox get back above .500 in Spring Training? We will find out soon.