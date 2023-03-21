White Sox 6, Brewers 5: South Siders survive late rally

Highlighted by some power hitting, the White Sox (10-9) defeated the Brewers (9-13) in Phoenix on Tuesday afternoon.

Romy González got the party started as early as possible, doing this on the first pitch of the game:

Romy González goes deep on the first pitch of the game! pic.twitter.com/u6760yHRsd — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) March 21, 2023

That was the second home run of Spring Training for González, and just like that, it was a 1-0 ballgame.

Starting pitcher Lucas Giolito pitched around a walk in the first inning, striking out a pair to preserve his early lead. The next inning did not go as well for Giolito, who was unable to avoid damage after issuing a one-out walk to Brian Anderson. With Anderson on first, Mike Brosseau launched a two-run homer to turn the game around and make it 2-1.

In the fourth, Gavin Sheets provided pop, hitting his second home run of Spring Training and the South Siders’ second solo homer of the day.

Gavin Sheets sent that ball out in a hurry! pic.twitter.com/Mgv6a4Nv0Z — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) March 21, 2023

Meanwhile, Giolito settled down after allowing the second inning home run to Brosseau. In fact, the home run was the only hit he allowed in 4 1⁄3 innings. Giolito finished with two walks and six strikeouts. When Giolito left the game, the game was tied at two, and he took the no-decision.

The game remained tied until the top of the sixth, when the White Sox put a hit parade together. González led off with a single, and although Sheets followed with a strikeout, González stole second, and Billy Hamilton walked. After a wild pitch, the White Sox had two in scoring position with one out. Yasmani Grandal struck out, but Jake Burger ensured that the South Siders had something to show for the scoring opportunity. Burger’s two-run double gave the White Sox a lead they did not relinquish.

Adam Haseley was next, and he added a pair of insurance runs.

Adam Haseley gets in on the fun! pic.twitter.com/Tr2nC9c3DK — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) March 21, 2023

The middle relievers were terrific, as Jake Diekman, Joe Kelly, and Keynan Middleton combined for 3 2⁄3 scoreless innings. As a result, the score remained 6-2 heading into the bottom of the ninth.

The final half-inning had more drama than the White Sox would have liked. With Tristan Stivors on the mound, the inning started this way: leadoff walk, line out, Wes Kath fielding error, single. With the bases loaded and one out the potential tying run came to the plate, but Josh VanMeter grounded into a 4-6 force out. A run scored, but the South Siders happily traded a run for the second out. However, Payton Henry hit an infield single to load the bases once again, and Mike Morin came in to bail out Stivors.

Isaac Collins was the first hitter to face Morin, and he singled up the middle to make the score 6-5. In addition, the potential tying run advanced to third, so the White Sox were suddenly in some trouble. Morin did manage to retire Tayden Hall, however, as a harmless infield pop fly ended the game.

The White Sox will be back in action tomorrow afternoon, as Malachi Hayes takes on some split squad action, with games against Texas and Kansas City, both starting at 3:05 p.m. Central. We will see you then.

