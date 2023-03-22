Sox Populi Postgame Podcast 16 — World Baseball Classic Final!

It’s the most fun any of Adrian Serrano, Dante Jones or Brett Ballantini can remember having during Spring Training, so it fits that we again converge for a postgame podcast, discussing Japan’s 3-2 win in the WBC title game over the U.S.

Quick notes on an amazing ballgame, not quite befitting the Japan-Mexico semifinal, but a terrific finale nonetheless

And yes, that includes Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout playing in a game that meant something!

Continuing this podcast’s discussion of the logistics of what time of year the WBC should be played — and how making this an October tournament could really work well

Where does the WBC go from here ... has 2023’s stellar play and breakout stardoms truly turned the tournament into a “world series?”

A detailed discussion of where MLB, and even the WBC itself is missing opportunities to grow the sport, particularly in African countries ripe for a baseball explosion

Will this loss motivate the United States to bulk up the pitching staff for a next go-around, in three years?

Will Yoán Moncada’s placement on the All-WBC team propel him to great things right away in 2023?

