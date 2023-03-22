Split-Squad Gamethread: Royals at White Sox; White Sox at Rangers

The World Baseball Classic is now complete, and rosters around the league are whole once again. The White Sox active roster is at 30, just four cuts away from the regular-season limit, so there are still plenty of non-roster invitees hanging around looking to get some burn in these two games, even upon the returns of Tim Anderson, Lance Lynn, and Kendall Graveman from Team USA responsibilities.

Actually, none of them are back in camp yet (according to James Fegan), but Eloy Jiménez returns to the lineup in a DH capacity after leaving Monday’s game with leg cramps and subsequently sitting out Tuesday.

I’m not sure Hanser Alberto would have a spot on the roster even if he didn’t make an out the entire spring, but if he keeps hovering around .500, he’ll be a candidate for the first post-injury infield call-up of the season.

Davis Martin had his sharpest outing of the spring five days ago against the Cubs; Another solid performance this afternoon could solidify a spot on the Opening Day roster as a swingman and sixth starter. He’s allowed just one hit — a solo home run — in his last 5 2⁄3 innings, striking out six in the meantime.

Yoán Moncada is still recovering from his midgame collision in the WBC semifinals but has cause for celebration nonetheless, as he was named third baseman of the WBC’s all-tournament team after hitting .435 with four doubles and a homer in Cuba’s run.

Oscar Colás is in the midst of a 1-for-20 stretch after a torrid start to the spring, but returns to the starting lineup against Texas today.

Fighting alongside Colás for one of those final roster spots in today’s lineup is Jake Burger, who’s recorded three multi-hit games in a row and leads the team with four home runs and nine runs batted in this spring. Burger and Gavin Sheets both have a single minor league option remaining, but the crossover in skill-set and position between Colás and Sheets makes Burger the logical winner of a roster battle for the backup 1B/DH spot.

Neither game will be shown TV, however, both are available via radio broadcast on MLB.com.