South Side Sox Top Prospect No. 41: Eric Adler

Right-Handed Relief Pitcher

6´2´´

190 pounds

Age: 22

2022 High Level Kannapolis (Low-A)

Age relative to high level -0.7 years

SSS rank among all right-handed relief pitchers in the system 6

Overall 2022 college stats 0-1 ⚾️ 22 games ⚾️ 4 SV ⚾️ 21 1⁄3 IP ⚾️ 8.86 ERA ⚾️ 1.781 WHIP ⚾️ 37 K ⚾️ 25 BB

At No. 191 in the 2022 MLB draft, the White Sox selected RHRP Eric Adler out of Wake Forest.

The righthander from a football family comes in with some built-in Chicago toughness.

RHP Eric Adler (Wake Forest) to CWS in R6. Closer level stuff, showed plus mid to high 90s FB and double plus mid 80s "death slider" on the Cape. Mixes in avg. CUT. Command failed him at Wake in 2022, but there's still a high lev. guy under the surface.https://t.co/i9gvHTiFQW — Will Hoefer (@whoeferbaseball) July 18, 2022

Adler comes in rated as prospect No. 242 on the MLB 2022 Prospect Ranks; the White Sox saw something more, grabbing him at No. 191 overall.

Scouting grades: Fastball: 60 | Curveball: 60 | Cutter: 55 | Control: 35 | Overall: 40

Adler is a big arm guy with a great, if not overwhelming, fastball. His high spin rates also suggest absolutely stellar stuff. He continued a heavy spin-rate trend with this White Sox draft.

Unfortunately, mechanical issues in Adler’s delivery have led to him struggling over his college career to throw strikes consistently. But even considering the struggles with command, Adler was able to be stellar as a reliever prior to 2022, which makes him a prime subject for Ethan Katz and his pitching lab.

If Adler can somehow gain the ability to find the strike zone more consistently, he certainly has the ability to miss bats and project as a high-leverage bullpen arm down the road.

Although Adler is unrelated to the institutional Chicago planetarium with which he shares a name, the White Sox certainly hope they can be seeing a star in the future.

Adler’s Baseball Cube player ratings

Strikeouts 96

vs. Power 92

Hittable 92

Durability 79

K/BB 29

Walks 5

Team Winning Percentage .462

Adler was better in his pro trial after the draft, dipping into two ACL games and finishing his season with four at Kannapolis. But his troubling 2022 would suggest he will need more reps in Low-A before hopefully regaining his magic. If he can be the reliever he was in 2020-21 with the Deacons, hitting Birmingham by the end of 2023 is not out of the question.

2023 South Side Sox Top 101 White Sox Prospects

41. Eric Adler, RHRP

