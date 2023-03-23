South Side Sox Top Prospect No. 39: Dylan Burns

Right-Handed Starting Pitcher

6´1´´

194 pounds

Age: 26

2022 High Level Kannapolis (Low-A)

Age relative to high level +3.3 years

SSS rank among all right-handed starting pitchers in the system 12

Overall 2022 stats 4-4 ⚾️ 16 games (15 starts) ⚾️ 79 IP ⚾️ 3.30 ERA ⚾️ 1.253 WHIP ⚾️ 82 K ⚾️ 29 BB

Hard-throwing righthander Dylan Burns signed as an undrafted free agent with the White Sox on May 19, 2022, after playing a partial season in 2021 with the Winnipeg Goldeneyes of the independent American Association. Burns pitched in six games with the Goldeyes, going 1-2 with a 5.59 ERA in 29 innings.

Burns played five seasons of NCAA Division I college ball at the University of South Florida. While playing for the Bulls in his senior year in 2021, he was named the Stampede of Champions Most Improved Player. He was also a crucial arm in securing the program’s first-ever American Athletic Conference Championship. His overall stat line in 64 collegiate appearances was 10-8 with a 4.77 ERA and a 1.494 WHIP in 179 1⁄3 innings pitched with a K/9 of 8.0.

Dylan Burns (Draft el. ‘21)

USF RH Starting Pitcher



Nasty combo of sinkers ⚓️⚓️⚓️ and sliders



I’ve seen him hit 95mph on the radar in person.



10Ks against a Wichita State team.#mlbdraft #baseballscout #mlbscout #baseball https://t.co/wbTx66mu50@d_burns12 pic.twitter.com/kYGUXYVAI2 — It’s Brewin’ at McEwen (USF⚾️) (@USFBaseballFans) May 19, 2021

After signing in 2022, the White Sox assigned Burns to the Arizona Complex League. He pitched there for most of the summer, appearing in 12 games, going 3-3 with a 3.97 ERA and a 1.322 WHIP in 59 innings, with a K/9 of 10.5. Burns was recognized as one of the Minor League Baseball Players of the Week for Aug. 2, 2022, with 9 2⁄3 IP, 8 H, 0 ER, 6 BB, and 10 Ks.

A few weeks after being named Player of the Week, the Sox promoted Burns to the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers, where he stayed for the remainder of the season. In four games with Kannapolis, Burns had solid numbers, going 1-1 with a 1.35 ERA and a 1.050 WHIP in 20 innings pitched, although he experienced a drop in his K/9 to 5.9.

We couldn't just pick one star this month! Both these guys were on



Congratulations to Tim Elko and Dylan Burns, our 5 Star Transmission and Total Auto Care Stars of the Month of September! pic.twitter.com/dqbURSiPVY — Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (@Kcannonballers) September 16, 2022

The Cube isn’t blown away by Burns, but basically all ratings being above-average will work.

Burns’ Baseball Cube player ratings

Durability 77

vs. Power 60

Hittable 60

K/BB 52

Walks 52

Strikeouts 49

Team Winning Percentage .501

Burns will most likely play most of his 2023 in High-A Winston-Salem, due to age if nothing else. Could he get a couple of prove-in starts in Kannapolis in April? Possibly. Could he soar to Birmingham by summer’s end? Ditto.

2023 South Side Sox Top 101 White Sox Prospects

