Gamethread: White Sox at Athletics

Dylan Cease and team trek to Mesa this afternoon to take on the Oakland Athletics. Cease will make his final start of the spring in preparation for his Opening Day nod, which was announced this morning.

Your 2023 #WhiteSox Opening Day starting pitcher: Dylan Cease! pic.twitter.com/AR3WKJGo2c — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) March 24, 2023

The righty has struggled this spring, posting an 11.70 ERA over his four starts. In 10 innings of work he has struck out 12, walked nine, and allowed 13 ER on 14 hits. Cease is set to work six innings this afternoon. Daryl Van Schouwen also reported that Aaron Bummer is slated to pitch today — his first Cactus League appearance of the year.

Cease 6 IP today

Bummer slated for first Cactus League outing#WhiteSox — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) March 24, 2023

Facing off against Dylan is left handed pitcher Kyle Muller. This will be Muller’s fourth start of Spring Training. He holds a 5.65 ERA over 14 1⁄3 innings of work, striking out 10 and walking just three.

Tim Anderson and Yoán Moncada are back in the lineup today after returning from the World Baseball Classic. Tim is back at shortstop after spending much of the WBC at second base. He will also be leading off. Yoán, who left the USA/Cuba semifinal game after colliding with the left fielder, is ready to get back to action, playing third base and batting second. Luis Robert Jr. bats third and is in center field. Eloy Jiménez gets back to back days in right field and will be in charge of cleanup duties. Romy González, who homered late in yesterday’s game, is batting fifth in the DH spot. Elvis Andrus is batting sixth and playing second base, followed by Hanser Alberto batting seventh and playing first. The lineup finishes out with Seby Zavala behind the dish, batting eighth, and Jake Marisnick in the 9-spot and playing left field.

Back in action against Oakland. ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/cwTq7LAgdF — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) March 24, 2023

Oakland is sending second baseman Tony Kemp up to the plate in the leadoff spot. He will be followed by Aledys Diaz, Seth Brown, and Jesus Aguilar playing shortstop, left field, and first base, respectively. Ramon Laureno is batting fifth and playing right field. Third baseman Jace Peterson bats sixth with catcher Shea Langeliers behind him. Ryan Noda is the A’s DH today, batting eighth. Esteury Ruiz is playing center field and batting ninth.

First pitch at Hohokman Stadium is at 3:05 p.m. CST. There is no local broadcast this afternoon.