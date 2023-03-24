South Side Sox Top Prospect No. 38: Nicholas Padilla

Right-Handed Relief Pitcher

6´2´´

220 pounds

Age: 26

2022 High Level Chicago Cubs (“MLB”)

Age relative to high level -4.2 years

SSS rank among all right-handed relief pitchers in the system 5

Overall 2022 MiLB stats 3-1 ⚾️ 39 games (19 finishes) ⚾️ 4 SV ⚾️ 53 IP ⚾️ 2.21 ERA ⚾️ 1.189 WHIP ⚾️ 66 K ⚾️ 31 BB

The White Sox claimed righthander Nicholas Padilla off of waivers from the Chicago Cubs on Sept. 9, 2022, and promptly optioned him to the Triple-A Charlotte Knights, where he stayed for the remainder of the season. In 2020, the Cubs acquired him in the minor league phase of the Rule 5 draft from the Tampa Bay Rays, who initially had drafted him in the 13th round in 2015 out of Grayson County College in Texas.

Padilla only pitched four games out of the pen in his single college season, as he suffered an injury and had to undergo Tommy John surgery. In his brief stint with the Vikings, he went 1-1 with a 1.90 ERA and 18 strikeouts for a 6.85 K/9 in 23 2⁄3 innings.

After being drafted by Tampa Bay, Padilla spent the remainder of 2015 rehabbing his shoulder, and beginning in 2016, he spent the next five seasons between Rookie, Low-A, and A-Ball. Then he was left unprotected by the Rays in 2020, and the Cubs snagged him.

Padilla did not pitch much at all in 2021, as he again struggled with some injury issues. He appeared in only two games with a 16.20 ERA and two strikeouts in 1 2⁄3 innings. Returning healthy in 2022, Padilla finally started working his way up through the Cubs system. He began the season with High-A South Bend, then jumped to Double-A, where he helped pitch a combined no-hitter for the Tennessee Smokies.

Another @smokiesbaseball no-hitter!@Cubs prospects Anderson Espinoza, Samuel Reyes, Bryan King and Nicholas Padilla combine for the club's second no-no of the year. pic.twitter.com/ycUy4eeccb — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) June 29, 2022

On July 22, he finally landed at Triple-A Iowa. In 10 appearances there, he went 1-0 with a 1.23 ERA and a 1.091 WHIP in 14 2⁄3 innings with a K/9 of 10.4.

After a strong showing in Iowa, Padilla made his major league debut in Chicago on Aug. 23, 2022, during a 13-3 doubleheader loss against the St. Louis Cardinals. As the 27th man, he pitched 1 2⁄3 innings, surrendering one run on two hits with two walks and one strikeout, resulting in a 5.40 ERA. The Cubs sent him back down to Iowa the next day, and he remained there until September 6, when he was DFA’d.

Congratulations to Nicholas Padilla on making his MLB Debut & his first career strikeout!



( : @WatchMarquee) @nickk_padillaa pic.twitter.com/ZDd0vDHqRm — Cubs Zone ™️ (@CubsZone) August 24, 2022

A few days later, the White Sox picked him up, and sent him to Charlotte. He pitched well for the Knights, going 0-0 with a 3.00 ERA and a 1.333 WHIP in six innings, with a K/9 of 9.0.

Padilla suited up to represent Puerto Rico in this year’s World Baseball Classic. Puerto Rico finished as the runner-up in both the 2013 and 2017 championships.

Padilla’s Baseball Cube player ratings

Strikeouts 63

vs. Power 61

Hittable 61

K/BB 56

Walks 48

Durability 48

Team Winning Percentage .559

Padilla was cut from major-league camp during the WBC (harsh), so he’ll be starting the year back in Charlotte. However, depending on how the final roster shakes out, the righty could very easily be the first arm called up to Chicago.

