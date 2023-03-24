South Side Sox Top Prospect No. 36: Andrew Pérez

Left-Handed Relief Pitcher

6´2´´

215 pounds

Age: 25

2019 SSS Top Prospect Ranking 53

2020 SSHP Top Prospect Ranking 34

2021 SSS Top Prospect Ranking 34

2022 SSS Top Prospect Ranking 42

2022 High Level Charlotte (AAA)

Age relative to high level -3.0 years

SSS rank among all left-handed relief pitchers in the system 1

Overall 2022 stats 3-4 ⚾️ 59 games (1 start, 11 finishes) ⚾️ 2 SV ⚾️ 5.74 ERA ⚾️ 1.388 WHIP ⚾️ 72 K ⚾️ 27 BB

Andrew Pérez, after a typically unsuccessful freshman season, excelled out of the pen for the University of South Florida during his sophomore and junior years. As a junior for the Bulls, Pérez posted a 2.34 ERA and 1.16 WHIP in 24 relief appearances. In his 42 innings, he surrendered just 37 hits (.233 OBA) and 12 walks (6.9%) while striking out 50 (28.6%). As a result, the White Sox selected him in the eighth round of the 2018 draft.

As an encore with Great Falls and Kannapolis after the draft, Pérez combined with both teams for a 2.59 ERA and 1.18 WHIP by allowing 24 hits (.214 OBA) and 13 walks (9.8%) while striking out 31 in 31 1⁄3 innings (23.3%).

The following year, 2019, saw Pérez split his time nearly evenly between Kannapolis and Winston-Salem. While his numbers were good throughout, he gave up more hits with the Intimidators but relinquished more free passes with the Dash. Combined with both teams in 41 relief appearances spanning 67 1⁄3 innings, Pérez posted a 1.74 ERA and 1.37 WHIP by allowing 63 hits (.239 OBA) and 29 walks (9.8%) while fanning 86 (29.0%). Pérez actually fared better against righties (.230 OBA) as opposed to lefties (.265 OBA).

After the 2020 minor season was cancelled by the pandemic, Pérez pitched all of 2021 in Double-A. In 31 relief appearances, he posted a 3.50 ERA and 1.19 WHIP. During his 43 2⁄3 innings with the Barons, Pérez surrendered 40 hits (.238 OBA) and 12 walks (6.5%) while striking out an impressive 59 hitters (31.7%). Opponents hit grounders 35.4% of the time against his offerings, while lefties (.241) and righties (.237) produced nearly equal results against him.

Keeping his patter up the affiliate ladder consistent, Pérez was moved up to Triple-A Charlotte in 2022 and pitched a full season there. However, his results in the offense-friendly confines of Charlotte indicate that further season is necessary there in 2023: homers took a huge leap and Pérez’s normally fine K/BB was shaved to mediocre.

Pérez’s Baseball Cube player ratings

Durability 85

Strikeouts 78

K/BB 71

Walks 60

Hittable 58

vs. Power 58

Team Winning Percentage .527

Pérez features a 95 mph heater according to Baseball America, along with a slurvy breaking ball. With a dearth of harder-throwing lefties (or lefties at all) in the high-minors pens, there are multiple scenarios that would see Pérez hitting the South Side in 2023. But he will have to find a way to elude the long ball in Charlotte first.

2023 South Side Sox Top 101 White Sox Prospects

