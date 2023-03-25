Gamethread: White Sox at Reds

The White Sox scored 12 runs on 15 hits on Friday afternoon, and they look to continue this against Cincinnati this evening. And with the regular season looming, conversations about the final roster have started. James Fegan reported this afternoon that the White Sox will finalize the roster over the weekend.

Pedro Grifol said they’ll be finalizing roster decisions over the next 48 hours, and start having some conversations with players today. — James Fegan (@JRFegan) March 25, 2023

Lance Lynn will be making his first start since his dominance in the World Baseball Classic. This spring with the White Sox, Lynn has pitched 10 innings walking just two and striking out 12. In his two starts in the WBC, Lynn gave up three runs, struck out eight, and walked just one; 2.40 ERA over nine innings pitched. This will be his final outing of the spring before he opens his season next week in Houston.

Facing off against Lynn will be right-handed pitcher Connor Overton. This will be Overton’s fourth appearance and third start of the spring. In 6 2⁄3 innings of work, the righthander has given up 14 runs on 15 hits. Overton holds a 14.85 ERA, has struck out four, and walked two.

Pedro Grifol is giving his bubble players some final auditions this evening. Romy González, who has homered in back-to-back games heading into Saturday’s matchup, is leading off and playing center field. Leury García is batting second and playing left field, followed by Gavin Sheets at first base. Batting cleanup is the only roster shoo-in of the lineup, Yasmani Grandal, behind the plate. Jake Burger is batting fifth, in the DH spot. Oscar Colás gets the start in right field this evening, batting sixth. Hanser Alberto, Zach Remillard, and Erik González finish the lineup, playing second base, third base, and shortstop.

Romy González leads us off vs. the Reds! pic.twitter.com/nZJ21Oapvh — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) March 25, 2023

The Reds have a few more regulars in their lineup this evening. Jonathan India leads off for the Cincinnati club, playing second base. Joey Votto is batting second and in the DH spot. Jake Fraley bats third behind Votto and is playing left field. He is followed up by Tyler Stephenson at first base. Batting fifth and playing right field is Wil Myers. The 6-spot belongs to center fielder TJ Friedl. Spencer Steer bats seventh and mans third base. Behind the dish is Curt Casali, in the 8-spot. The lineup rounds out with shortstop Jose Barrero.

First pitch of today’s game is at 8:05 p.m. CST. There is no local broadcast. If you have MLB TV, you can listen to the Reds radio broadcast on the MLB app.