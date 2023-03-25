South Side Sox Top Prospect No. 35: Tristan Stivors

Tristan Stivors
Right-Handed Relief Pitcher
6´4´´
220 pounds
Age: 24
2022 High Level Kannapolis (Low-A)
Age relative to high level +1.3 years
SSS rank among all right-handed relief pitchers in the system 4
Overall 2022 NCAA stats 7-1 ⚾️ 32 games (1 start) ⚾️ 18 SV ⚾️ 62 IP ⚾️ 2.21 ERA ⚾️ 1.082 WHIP ⚾️ 86 K ⚾️ 19 BB
With pick No. 491 in the 2022 MLB draft, the White Sox added right-handed closer Tristan Stivors from Texas State University.
Stivors crushed the Sun Belt Conference competition with 18 saves in 32 games and a 2.21 ERA/1.082 WHIP, with 86 Ks in 61 innings. Those 18 saves led the nation in 2022. He features a classic closer mix of big heat and killer breaking ball.
Nation's saves leader ➡ Windy City@tstivors_13 selected by the @whitesox in the 16th round of the 2022 MLB Draft!#EatEmUp #SlamMarcos #22MLBDraft #SunBeltBSB pic.twitter.com/0HH9CdLJkb— Texas State Baseball (@TxStateBaseball) July 19, 2022
Tristan Stivors is the White Sox 16th round pick!! #WhiteSox #MLBDraft— Chaz Crawford (@chaz_crawford4) July 19, 2022
- Primary SL over FB. Led D1 in saves (18). Both breaking balls register over 40% whiff rates (SL = 49%). FB in the low 90’s T97mph. Relief profile w/ projection! Love this pick https://t.co/fXIuFuDx8h
Oh, and a closer, who led the nation in saves, starting a game this season? That stands out. Here are some details:
My mind is boggled that Tristan Stivors hasn’t been drafted yet. Dude was one of the best closers in the country this season. THEN starts in a win or go home game against one of the best teams in the country in Stanford and throws 7 innings of 1 run ball. DRAFT. THIS. MAN.— (@DatDudeAG) July 18, 2022
Stivors had a heavy workload with Texas State in 2022 and thus saw little time after signing his $75,000 bonus, facing just 18 batters in the ACL and at Kannapolis.
Stivors’ Baseball Cube player ratings
Strikeouts 94
K/BB 85
Walks 65
Hittable 64
vs. Power 64
Durability 54
Team Winning Percentage .467
Now 24, the White Sox might be eyeing Stivors as a pitcher who can move quickly through the system and perhaps make contributions in its upper levels or on the South Side soon. Don’t expect him to get any more than a cup of coffee in Kannapolis again this April, with Winston-Salem and perhaps Birmingham on the docket for 2023.
