South Side Sox Top Prospect No. 35: Tristan Stivors

Right-Handed Relief Pitcher

6´4´´

220 pounds

Age: 24

2022 High Level Kannapolis (Low-A)

Age relative to high level +1.3 years

SSS rank among all right-handed relief pitchers in the system 4

Overall 2022 NCAA stats 7-1 ⚾️ 32 games (1 start) ⚾️ 18 SV ⚾️ 62 IP ⚾️ 2.21 ERA ⚾️ 1.082 WHIP ⚾️ 86 K ⚾️ 19 BB

With pick No. 491 in the 2022 MLB draft, the White Sox added right-handed closer Tristan Stivors from Texas State University.

Stivors crushed the Sun Belt Conference competition with 18 saves in 32 games and a 2.21 ERA/1.082 WHIP, with 86 Ks in 61 innings. Those 18 saves led the nation in 2022. He features a classic closer mix of big heat and killer breaking ball.

Tristan Stivors is the White Sox 16th round pick!! #WhiteSox #MLBDraft



- Primary SL over FB. Led D1 in saves (18). Both breaking balls register over 40% whiff rates (SL = 49%). FB in the low 90’s T97mph. Relief profile w/ projection! Love this pick https://t.co/fXIuFuDx8h — Chaz Crawford (@chaz_crawford4) July 19, 2022

Oh, and a closer, who led the nation in saves, starting a game this season? That stands out. Here are some details:

My mind is boggled that Tristan Stivors hasn’t been drafted yet. Dude was one of the best closers in the country this season. THEN starts in a win or go home game against one of the best teams in the country in Stanford and throws 7 innings of 1 run ball. DRAFT. THIS. MAN. — (@DatDudeAG) July 18, 2022

Stivors had a heavy workload with Texas State in 2022 and thus saw little time after signing his $75,000 bonus, facing just 18 batters in the ACL and at Kannapolis.

Stivors’ Baseball Cube player ratings

Strikeouts 94

K/BB 85

Walks 65

Hittable 64

vs. Power 64

Durability 54

Team Winning Percentage .467

Now 24, the White Sox might be eyeing Stivors as a pitcher who can move quickly through the system and perhaps make contributions in its upper levels or on the South Side soon. Don’t expect him to get any more than a cup of coffee in Kannapolis again this April, with Winston-Salem and perhaps Birmingham on the docket for 2023.

