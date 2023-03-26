Today in White Sox History: March 26

1968

The White Sox sell slugger Rocky Colavito to the Dodgers. Colavito had been acquired from Cleveland for help in the 1967 pennant race, but finished his career-worst full season adding little to the thin South Side offense — an 85 OPS+ over 60 games.

Los Angeles would end up releasing him on July 11.

With 44.8 WAR over just 12 full seasons, Colavito was one of the most prodigious sluggers in baseball history, with season comps including Reggie Jackson, Boog Powell, José Canseco, Harmon Killebrew, Ralph Kiner and Roger Maris. Colavito’s career comp, with 93.5% similarity, is Frank Howard.

1987

In what turned out to be an utter steal of a swap, GM Larry Himes sends starter Joe Cowley to Philadelphia for outfielder Gary Redus.

Cowley, who in 1986 had pitched one average season in the White Sox rotation — a season that included one of the sloppiest no-hitters in MLB history — went 0-4 for the Phillies in five games in 1987 and never play in the majors again.

Redus would put up 3.5 WAR for the White Sox over 207 games in 1987-88, stealing 78 bases in 91 attempts (85.7%).