Gamethread: Rockies at White Sox

Happy Sunday, Sox fans! This is the last Sunday until we see some regular season baseball, and the last game here at Camelback Ranch — their final two Spring Training games will be against the Chicago Cubs at Sloan Park.

We’re learning more about the final roster, as it appears Oscar Colás has made the roster.

Also, Leury García will be DFA’d and not make the club and Rule 5 pick Nick Avila will be offered back to the San Francisco Giants. That means the White Sox will be paying Leury García another $11 million to NOT play for them. Total outlay of Leury’s deal: $16.5 million for -1.0 WAR.

Today, the Colorado Rockies will come to Glendale in a split-squad game for their team, to face Lucas Giolito and the Chicago White Sox. The Rockies will start Austin Gomber.

Gomber was drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals in 2014, and since then has in and out of the minors. The 29-year-old lefty has been on the Rockies since 2021, and last year he went 5-7 with a 5.56 ERA and 1.37 WHIP. He is looking to have a solid season as a reliable starter for the team, but so far in spring he has a 5.40 ERA in 11 2⁄3 innings pitched. He relies on four pitches, with his fastball being used the most at 40.7%. He follows with his slider (24.6%), changeup (17.6%), and curveball (17.1%).

Giolito will get his fourth appearance of the spring, as he currently has a 3.86 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, and 15 strikeouts in 9 1⁄3 innings pitched. Giolito is looking to get back to his former self, and hopefully he can continue to work towards that this season. His last outing was against the Milwaukee Brewers, where he went 4 1⁄3 innings with just one hit, two runs, and six strikeouts. Giolito relies on four pitches, starting with his fastball which he throws 47.7% of the time. He follows with his changeup (25.5%), slider (23.6%), and curveball (3.2%).

Tim Anderson will lead it off and play shortstop, followed by Luis Robert Jr. in center and Andrew Benintendi in left. Eloy Jiménez will play right field, followed by Yoán Moncada at third and Gavin Sheets at first. Elvis Andrus will start at second, followed by Oscar Colás in at the DH and Seby Zavala behind the plate.

Neither team will have the game broadcasted on television today, but you can listen in on ESPN 1000. Game time is 3:05 p.m. CT.