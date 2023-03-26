Rockies 4, White Sox 2: Sunday Scaries

The Chicago White Sox have dropped their final Sunday Spring Training game against the Rockies 4-2, who were weakened by a split-squad this afternoon. Starting pitchers Lucas Giolito and Austin Gomber both had great outings.

The game was tied, 0-0, going into the top of the sixth inning. Giolito started that inning, but allowed a leadoff single to Alan Trejo. After a strikeout, Giolito was replaced by Jake Diekman, who then allowed a double to Michael Toglia, putting the run on Gio’s tab. Giolito’s final line was 5 1⁄3 innings pitched, four hits, one run, one walk, and six strikeouts. He looked great, and ready for the regular season coming up this week.

Gio goes 5.1 w/ 6 K's and 1 BB. No runs, assuming Diekman doesn't allow the leadoff single to score. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/mGLk3FORcD — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) March 26, 2023

Gomber was replaced to start the bottom of the sixth inning, so he went five innings with just one hit, one walk, and three strikeouts. He also picked up the win.

José Ruiz saw some time on the mound after his World Baseball Classic dominance with team Venezuela, but allowed back-to-back singles to start the seventh inning. That turned into a run after a Harold Castro sacrifice fly to give the Rockies a 2-0 lead. Gregory Santos replaced Ruiz to start the eighth, but allowed a leadoff double to Toglia, and back-to-back Rockies singles to score another run. After a few pinch-hitter situations and a quick out, Ronaiker Palma added on with an RBI single of his own to secure a 4-0 lead.

With Gavin Hollowell pitching in the bottom of the eighth for Colorado, Oscar Colás reached after a single on a tough outside pitch. Looks like the news of him making the final roster motivated him at least a bit. Seby Zavala followed with a two-run home run to cut the lead in half.

Seby Zavala with a big fly. #WhiteSox now trail 4-2. pic.twitter.com/qGtfB1qlFE — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) March 26, 2023

Zavala has been great this spring, and it will be interesting to see how much action he sees this year, with Yasmani Grandal likely the primary starter at catcher.

Mike Morin had a clean inning of work in the top of the ninth, and Matt Koch closed it out for the Rockies in the bottom of the inning to end it.

Overall, not a necessarily bad game, just ... eh. My brain is still processing the fact that Leury García will be due $11 million not to play for the White Sox in 2023 and 2024. Other than that, a nervous moment, as Yoán Moncada came out of the game after two innings. But he appears to be fine, and is day-to-day, as are we all.

Yoán Moncada left today’s game with lower back stiffness. He is day-to-day. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) March 26, 2023

Moncada with a smile and a thumbs up, talking about his back: "Feel good. Not bad." There's the update. — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) March 26, 2023

The team also released Bryan Shaw from his contract.

The #WhiteSox have released RHP Bryan Shaw from his minor league contract. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) March 26, 2023

Well, I think I covered everything. The team has two more games against the Chicago Cubs before leaving for Houston to start the season on Thursday. They’ll play tomorrow at 3:05 p.m. CT, with starting pitcher #5 on the mound against Jameson Taillon.

Next time you hear from me I will be covering a regular-season game. See you all next Sunday, at Houston!

