South Side Sox Top Prospect No. 30: Franklin German

Right-Handed Relief Pitcher

6´2´´

195 pounds

Age: 25

2022 High Level Boston (MLB)

Age relative to high level -4.4 years

SSS rank among all right-handed relief pitchers in the system 3

Overall 2022 MiLB stats 5-2 ⚾️ 43 games (31 finishes) ⚾️ 7 SV ⚾️ 49 2⁄3 IP ⚾️ 2.72 ERA ⚾️ 0.906 WHIP ⚾️ 64 K ⚾️ 19 BB

Back on February 3, the White Sox proved adept dumpster divers, pulling Franklin German out of the DFA detritus outside of Fenway Park, in a waiver deal for Double-A reliever Theo Denlinger. The trade took a rough turn, as the White Sox also ended up losing right-handed reliever Jason Bilous (who was slated as our No. 32 prospect this year) to Cleveland after he was DFA’d off of the 40-man roster to make room for German.

From a couple of months ago, here is the full, copyedited White Sox release on the trade:

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Friday, February 3, 2023 WHITE SOX ACQUIRE FRANKLIN GERMAN FROM BOSTON IN EXCHANGE FOR THEO DENLINGER; DESIGNATE JASON BILOUS FOR ASSIGNMENT CHICAGO – The Chicago White Sox have acquired right-handed reliever Franklin German [“JUR-min”] from Boston in exchange for righthander Theo Denlinger. To make room for German on the 40-man roster, the White Sox designated righthander Jason Bilous for assignment. German, 25, was named the Red Sox Minor League Pitcher of the Year in 2022 after going 5-2 with a 2.72 ERA, seven saves, 64 strikeouts (11.6 per 9.0 IP) and a 0.906 WHIP in 43 relief appearances with Double-A Portland and Triple-A Worcester. He limited opponents to a .155 (26-168) opponents average between the two stops. German, 6´2´´ and 195 pounds, also made five appearances with the Red Sox after his contract was selected from Worcester on September 17. He was designated for assignment by Boston on January 30. German, a native of Queens, N.Y., has gone 13-19 with a 3.93 ERA and 264 strikeouts in 97 games (41 starts) over five minor-league seasons. He originally was selected by the Yankees in the fourth round of the 2018 draft out of the University of North Florida. German was traded by the Yankees to Boston on Jan. 25, 2021 with righthander Adam Ottavino in exchange for cash considerations. Denlinger, 26, combined to go 2-2 with a 4.47 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 40 appearances last season with High-A Winston-Salem and Double-A Birmingham. He was selected by the White Sox in the seventh round of the 2021 draft out of Bradley University. Bilous, 25, split the 2022 season between Birmingham and Triple-A Charlotte, going 6-11 with a 7.15 ERA and 131 strikeouts (11.2 per 9.0 IP) over 31 games (21 starts). The White Sox 40-man roster remains at 40.

The down side of this deal was less losing Denlinger — who, amazingly, is older than German — than Bilous.

The Cube seems to indicate this was a sweet move for Chicago:

German’s Baseball Cube player ratings

Durability 82

K/BB 68

Walks 68

Power 64

Hittable 64

Strikeouts 60

Team Winning Percentage .515

There is some debate about how much German can bring to the White Sox. He seemingly has less upside than recent acquisition Gregory Santos, and in fact failed to break camp with the White Sox (Santos, in a mild surprise, did). But German possesses the command and power arm to contribute out of the South Side pen as soon as this spring, when reinforcements may already be needed. His 2022 numbers in Double-A and Triple-A are unimpeachably divine; if it translates to the majors (it didn’t in his cup of coffee last fall), Rick Hahn has himself a steal.

2023 South Side Sox Top 101 White Sox Prospects

30. Franklin German, RHRP

31. Tommy Sommer, LHSP

32. DJ Gladney, 1B

33. Drew Dalquist, RHSP

34. Adam Hackenberg, C

35. Tristan Stivors, RHRP

36. Andrew Pérez, LHRP

37. Duke Ellis, LF

38. Nicholas Padilla, RHRP

39. Dylan Burns, RHSP

40. Gil Luna Jr., LHRP

41. Eric Adler, RHRP

42. Garrett Schoenle, LHSP

43. Lane Ramsey, RHRP

44. Caleb Freeman, RHRP

45. Hunter Dollander, RHSP

46. Chase Solesky, RHSP

47. Godwin Bennett, RF

48. Wilber Sánchez, SS

49. Tyler Neslony, LF

50. Mario Camilletti, 2B

51. Sammy Peralta, LHRP

52. Jacob Burke, CF

53. Moisés Castillo, SS

54. Victor Quezada, 3B

55. Edgar Navarro, RHRP

56. Craig Dedelow, RF

57. Darío Borrero, 1B

58. Michael Turner, C

59. Tyler Osik, 1B

60. Haylen Green, LHRP

61. Mark McLaughlin, RHRP

62. Terrell Tatum, LF

63. Shawn Goosenberg, 2B

64. Randel Mondesí, LF

65. Emerson Talavera, RHRP

66. Declan Cronin, RHRP

67. Fraser Ellard, LHRP

68. Colby Smelley, C

69. Ethan Hammerberg, RHRP

70. Lincoln Henzman, RHRP

71. Vince Vannelle, RHRP

72. Brooks Baldwin, 3B-2B

73. James Beard, CF

74. Gabriel Rodríguez, RHSP

75. Ronny Hernandez, C

76. Troy Claunch, C

77. Brooks Gosswein, LHSP

78. Tim Elko, 1B

79. Yoelvín Silven, RHRP

80. Trey Jeans, LHRP

81. Jerry Burke, RHSP

82. Carlos Jiménez, 1B

83. Mason Adams, RHSP

84. Frankeli Arias, LHSP

85. Ernesto Jaquez, RHSP

86. Laz Rivera, 3B

87. Xavier Fernández, C

88. Álvaro Agüero, CF

89. Ben Norman, RF

90. Erick Bello, RHRP

91. Adisyn Coffey, RHRP

92. Arnold Prado, RF

93. Alsander Womack, 2B

94. Johan Domínguez, RHSP

95. Evan Skoug, C

96. Noah Owen, RHSP

97. Javier Mora, 2B

98. Will Kincanon, RHRP

99. Yohemy Nolasco, RHSP

100. Billy Seidl, RHRP

101. José Rodulfo, RHRP