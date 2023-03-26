South Side Sox Top Prospect No. 30: Franklin German

Franklin German
Right-Handed Relief Pitcher
6´2´´
195 pounds
Age: 25
2022 High Level Boston (MLB)
Age relative to high level -4.4 years
SSS rank among all right-handed relief pitchers in the system 3
Overall 2022 MiLB stats 5-2 ⚾️ 43 games (31 finishes) ⚾️ 7 SV ⚾️ 49 2⁄3 IP ⚾️ 2.72 ERA ⚾️ 0.906 WHIP ⚾️ 64 K ⚾️ 19 BB
Back on February 3, the White Sox proved adept dumpster divers, pulling Franklin German out of the DFA detritus outside of Fenway Park, in a waiver deal for Double-A reliever Theo Denlinger. The trade took a rough turn, as the White Sox also ended up losing right-handed reliever Jason Bilous (who was slated as our No. 32 prospect this year) to Cleveland after he was DFA’d off of the 40-man roster to make room for German.
From a couple of months ago, here is the full, copyedited White Sox release on the trade:
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Friday, February 3, 2023
WHITE SOX ACQUIRE FRANKLIN GERMAN FROM BOSTON IN EXCHANGE FOR THEO DENLINGER; DESIGNATE JASON BILOUS FOR ASSIGNMENT
CHICAGO – The Chicago White Sox have acquired right-handed reliever Franklin German [“JUR-min”] from Boston in exchange for righthander Theo Denlinger. To make room for German on the 40-man roster, the White Sox designated righthander Jason Bilous for assignment.
German, 25, was named the Red Sox Minor League Pitcher of the Year in 2022 after going 5-2 with a 2.72 ERA, seven saves, 64 strikeouts (11.6 per 9.0 IP) and a 0.906 WHIP in 43 relief appearances with Double-A Portland and Triple-A Worcester. He limited opponents to a .155 (26-168) opponents average between the two stops.
German, 6´2´´ and 195 pounds, also made five appearances with the Red Sox after his contract was selected from Worcester on September 17. He was designated for assignment by Boston on January 30.
German, a native of Queens, N.Y., has gone 13-19 with a 3.93 ERA and 264 strikeouts in 97 games (41 starts) over five minor-league seasons. He originally was selected by the Yankees in the fourth round of the 2018 draft out of the University of North Florida. German was traded by the Yankees to Boston on Jan. 25, 2021 with righthander Adam Ottavino in exchange for cash considerations.
Denlinger, 26, combined to go 2-2 with a 4.47 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 40 appearances last season with High-A Winston-Salem and Double-A Birmingham. He was selected by the White Sox in the seventh round of the 2021 draft out of Bradley University.
Bilous, 25, split the 2022 season between Birmingham and Triple-A Charlotte, going 6-11 with a 7.15 ERA and 131 strikeouts (11.2 per 9.0 IP) over 31 games (21 starts).
The White Sox 40-man roster remains at 40.
The down side of this deal was less losing Denlinger — who, amazingly, is older than German — than Bilous.
The Cube seems to indicate this was a sweet move for Chicago:
German’s Baseball Cube player ratings
Durability 82
K/BB 68
Walks 68
Power 64
Hittable 64
Strikeouts 60
Team Winning Percentage .515
There is some debate about how much German can bring to the White Sox. He seemingly has less upside than recent acquisition Gregory Santos, and in fact failed to break camp with the White Sox (Santos, in a mild surprise, did). But German possesses the command and power arm to contribute out of the South Side pen as soon as this spring, when reinforcements may already be needed. His 2022 numbers in Double-A and Triple-A are unimpeachably divine; if it translates to the majors (it didn’t in his cup of coffee last fall), Rick Hahn has himself a steal.
