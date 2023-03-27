South Side Sox Player of the Week (March 17-22): Oscar Colás

With Cactus League ball nearly at an end, the Sox have made at least one great decision: Oscar Colás will see action on the South Side this year.

The 24-year-old Cuban fielder has had himself a respectable spring, with three homers and a glimmer of future greatness.

It was pretty evident that Colás would be playing right field at some point this season, especially after the Sox declined to sign a right fielder this previous offseason.

What likely convinced the brain trust to ink the promotion was Colás’ performance in the minors in 2022, when he rocketed from Winston-Salem to Birmingham to Charlotte in the span of a single season. Colás assailed the farms with 23 homers, 79 RBI, and slugged .524 last year.

Does that guarantee a smooth transition to the majors? Not necessarily. But I can guarantee that with his face already hanging on the new lamppost banners all down 35th Street, Colás will find a warm welcome for the home opener on April 3.

2023 South Side Sox Players of the Week

Oscar Colás (February 25-March 2)

Andrew Vaughn (March 3-8)

Carlos Pérez (March 9-16)

Oscar Colás (March 17-22)

Top 10 MVP Standings

Oscar Colás (18.9)

Hanser Alberto (12.9)

Jake Burger (9.9)

Seby Zavala (9.4)

Michael Kopech (9.3)

Carlos Pérez (8.8)

Melissa Sage-Bollenbach (8.4)

Zach Remillard (7.1)

Eloy Jiménez (6.4)

Malachi Hayes (6.1)



Top 10 Cold Cat Standings

Yasmani Grandal (-14.9)

Yoán Moncada (-14.6)

White Sox Offense (-10.0)

Gavin Sheets (-8.2)

Declan Cronin (-8.1)

Tristan Stivors (-7.9)

Nick Avila (-7.2)

Kendall Graveman (-6.5)

Keynan Middleton (-6.3)

Davis Martin (-5.5)

Yasmani Grandal may be anticipating more bat drops in 2023, but so far he’s only dropped YoYo to runner-up Cold Cat, as of this week.

Writer Standings

Joe Resis stays hot with his coverage, undefeated so far through spring (he has the Cactus League finale this week). Bad news for Malachi; we are going to carry over spring standings into our full-year totals this year, and this starts him in a bit of a pothole.