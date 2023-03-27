Sharing Sox Podcast 104 — ’Tis the Season (almost)

As SSS duty geezer Leigh Allan and his son and current downtown Chicago correspondent, Will, celebrated the fact the regular season will soon be here.

In their final preseason podcast, SSS duty geezer Leigh Allan and his son and current downtown Chicago correspondent, Will, were ready to rejoice that Leury García will no longer be on the White Sox (OK, unfair — it’s just the absence of Leury’s bat we were ready to rejoice about, we like him just fine) until we learned the replacement appears to be Romy González. Yes, that Romy González, he of the career (albeit brief) of .196 BA and .482 OPS vs. righties Gonzálezes.

That is so very, very White Sox.

Word is the Opening Day roster will also include Hanser Alberto, who has had a magnificent spring to start his age-30 season and has always hit lefties well, but has never hit righties worth a lick when it counted (.590 OPS). And you thought the Sox lacked depth before now.

After wondering who will play what and how badly when any regular gets hurt, the duo move on to predictions for 2023, both their own and those from people who actually know what they’re doing but don’t think the Sox do.

Finally, a paean to great baseball — meaning the World Baseball Classic.

But speculation time is nearly at an end — the season starts Thursday, so it’s time to Play Ball.

