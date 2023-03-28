Cubs 8, White Sox 5: Pitching falters to end Spring Training

Welcome to the final exhibition recap of 2023. In a high-scoring game, White Sox (12-14) jumped out to an early lead but failed to hold on against the Cubs (17-12) at Sloan Park.

Romy González put the White Sox on the board very early, building on his big home run in yesterday’s game. His sixth homer of Spring Training put the White Sox ahead by a score of 1-0 in the top of the first.

The North Siders rallied in the second after starting with two outs and nobody on base. Control started to elude Michael Kopech, who hit Miguel Amaya and walked Chase Strumpf. That set up BJ Murray Jr. with an RBI opportunity that he took advantage of. Murray’s two-run double turned the game around, putting the Cubs up, 2-1.

The top of the third transpired similarly to the bottom of the second, with the White Sox rallying after their first two hitters were retired. Andrew Vaughn launched his second home run of Spring Training to knot the score at two. Gavin Sheets followed by reaching on an error by Murray, and Seby Zavala extended the inning with a single. Oscar Colás walked to load the bases, and a wild pitch by Drew Smyly allowed Sheets to score.

In the fourth, the White Sox added a pair of insurance runs, with Wes Kath singling, Nate Mondou doubling, and Romy González singling, all with one out.

In the fifth, shortstop Luis Vázquez trimmed the Cubs’ deficit back down to one with a two-run homer off Kopech, who was removed later that inning. Luke Shilling took over, inheriting a runner on first and one out with a 5-4 lead. Shilling hit a batter, walked a batter, and he allowed a single and a sacrifice fly before ending the inning. By that point, the Cubs led by a score of 7-5.

The White Sox got a strong relief appearance from Austin Warner, who allowed one run (unearned) in three innings, striking out three. However, it was too little, too late. Down the stretch, the White Sox struggled to cash in on scoring opportunities, finishing 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position. Despite getting 13 hits compared to the Cubs’ seven, the White Sox fell short.

The South Siders’ next game will be their first of the year that counts. That game is scheduled to start at 6:08 p.m. Central on Thursday, and it will be in Houston against the Astros. Dylan Cease is set to open the season on the mound for the White Sox, while the offense will face Framber Valdez.

Who was the White Sox MVP? Romy González: 2-for-3, HR, 2 RBI

Nate Mondou: 2-for-2, 2B, BB, RBI

Andrew Vaughn: 2-for-3, HR

