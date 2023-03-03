South Side Sox Top Prospect No. 46: Chase Solesky

Chase Solesky
Right-Handed Starting Pitcher
6´3´´
201 pounds
Age: 25
2022 High Level Birmingham (AA)
Age relative to high level -0.4 years
SSS rank among all right-handed starting pitchers in the system 14
Overall 2022 season stats 4-8 ⚾️ 26 games (24 starts) ⚾️ 116 1⁄3 IP ⚾️ 4.10 EA ⚾️ 1.341 WHIP ⚾️ 88 K ⚾️ 34 BB
Chase Solesky struggled in his sophomore season at Tulane, as he tried to rush back from Grade 1 spinal spondylolisthesis — a slipping of vertebra that occurs most commonly at the base of the spine. As a result, his results tanked. While he enjoyed a better junior season, it still wasn’t as good as Solesky had hoped because he was trying to alter his delivery. But a 5.05 ERA and 1.37 WHIP, to go along with 66 strikeouts in his 67 2⁄3 innings in the Green Waves rotation, were enough to convince the White Sox to select him in the 21st round of the 2019 draft.
A first look at Solesky’s numbers with Great Falls in 2019 (6.17 ERA, 1.39 WHIP) would tell you there’s not much to get excited about. However, when looking at his strikeout and walk totals, he flashed potential. With 45 strikeouts (9.57 K/9) and just 12 walks (2.66 BB/9) over just 42 1⁄3 innings, Solesky managed a nifty 3.75 K/BB ratio. He clearly flashed some stuff and control, but he obviously needs command to limit damage. It may also help to have had a little good luck as well, as he vastly underperformed his 4.77 FIP.
After losing 2020 to the pandemic, Solesky started 2021 at Kannapolis on a 14-game run with a 5.08 ERA and 1.48 WHIP. Given a season-finale promotion to High-A Winston-Salem Solesky’s numbers dropped a bit in a smaller sample-size (four starts): 5.29 ERA and 1.53 WHIP. Combined with both teams, Solesky posted a 5.14 ERA and 1.49 WHIP in 18 starts totaling 68 1⁄3 innings. In those starts, he allowed 78 hits (.277 OBA) and 24 walks (3.22 BB/9) while striking out 88 (11.59 K/9). Again Solesky posted a great BB/K ratio, and an especially good strikeout rate, but still was too hittable. Thus, it seems like he’s fine when working ahead in the count, while throwing pitches down the middle when behind. The numbers back this up, as opponents hit .327 (giving him a 2.92 WHIP) off of him when behind the count and just .215 against him (and a tiny 0.85 WHIP) when he was ahead.
Returning to Winston-Salem to begin 2022, Solesky made marked improvement, enough to have ended up the sole starting pitcher the White Sox sent to the AFL. For the regular season, Solesky started in Winston-Salem and got a cameo in Double-A. He is a contact pitcher, but one of the few who did go longer into games. Over his 24 starts, Solesky covered 110 1⁄3 innings with a 4.24 ERA. He has shown good command, with a BB-rate around 6.5% for his professional career, but the strikeouts did decrease from last season.
Solesky’s Baseball Cube player ratings
Durability 87
Walks 66
K/BB 62
Strikeouts 44
vs. Power 30
Hittable 30
Team Winning Percentage .432
Solesky’s assignment to the Desert Dogs for some Arizona Fall League showcasing can’t be blown up as too important, but clearly the White Sox see something that want to monitor in the righty as he moves up the ladder. He will begin 2023 in Birmingham, but given an overall dearth of starters in the upper system, Solesky could matriculate to Charlotte later this summer.
2023 South Side Sox Top 101 White Sox Prospects
46. Chase Solesky, RHSP
