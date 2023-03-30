Visiting Dugout, Inaugural Episode — Houston Astros

Happy Opening Day!

I heard everyone wanted another podcast, and I’m here to provide it. Throughout the season, I plan to preview our upcoming series with a fan from every team the White Sox face. We’ll chat about our game expectations, players to watch, and much more.

For the inaugural episode of Visiting Dugout, I sat down with Ben Zeidman of Pitcher List and Apollo Media to break down the opening series against the Astros.

Ben shares his post-Justin Verlander thoughts, with insights on Houston’s “weakened” starting rotation

Astros season predictions

Chrystal tries to move on from José Abreu

Ben shares his key to a series win and the biggest threat to the White Sox

The White Sox are winning the AL Central???

You can find Ben on Twitter, Pitcher List, and Apollo Media.

or follow along with every episode at Apple Podcasts or Spotify, or wherever you consume your podcasts. Or, you can watch the podcast on the Sox Populi YouTube channel.