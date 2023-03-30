Visiting Dugout, Inaugural Episode — Houston Astros

Happy Opening Day!
I heard everyone wanted another podcast, and I’m here to provide it. Throughout the season, I plan to preview our upcoming series with a fan from every team the White Sox face. We’ll chat about our game expectations, players to watch, and much more.
For the inaugural episode of Visiting Dugout, I sat down with Ben Zeidman of Pitcher List and Apollo Media to break down the opening series against the Astros.
- Ben shares his post-Justin Verlander thoughts, with insights on Houston’s “weakened” starting rotation
- Astros season predictions
- Chrystal tries to move on from José Abreu
- Ben shares his key to a series win and the biggest threat to the White Sox
- The White Sox are winning the AL Central???
You can find Ben on Twitter, Pitcher List, and Apollo Media.
Listen below, on our built-in Megaphone player:
or follow along with every episode at Apple Podcasts or Spotify, or wherever you consume your podcasts. Or, you can watch the podcast on the Sox Populi YouTube channel.
