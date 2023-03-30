Filed under: Sox Populi Pregame Podcast

Sox Populi Pregame Podcast 7 — Ready or not, hello, 2023!

Brett Ballantini sits down with Ryiin, Chrystal O’Keefe, Brian O’Neill, Jordan Hass, Melissa Sage-Bollenbach and Malachi Hayes to talk Opening Night, our Sox hopes and apprehensions, and crap on the Astros