Bird App Recap: White Sox 3, Astros 2

“Little darling, it’s been a long, cold, lonely winter.

-The Beatles,

Here Comes the Sun, White Sox fans. Welcome to the first Bird App Recap of the 2023 season. We’re glad you’re here.

Back in action. pic.twitter.com/XXxb3ZfJwE — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) March 30, 2023

We’re going to ignore the fact that Pedro Grifol talked before the game about not having a closer, and we’re going to revel in the good vibes.

Baseball is back. I feel joy.

Let's go White Sox. — Di Billick (@DiBillick) March 30, 2023

i missed this. — Cardboard White Sox (@SoxCardboard) March 30, 2023

(Although some of us are in mid-season form.)

If Benintendi doesn’t go 5-5, hit for the cycle, and have the go ahead home run then he’s the biggest bust the White Sox have ever signed. — White Sox Truther (@SamR33v3s) March 30, 2023

BRB, crying.

Jose Abreu 10 minutes before the game, with former teammates Anderson, Elvis Andrus, Jimenez, Moncada, Robert and Gonzalez. pic.twitter.com/nCI9SA7yPg — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) March 31, 2023

Luis Robert Jr. legged out a base hit in the top of the first inning, which was pretty exciting after the season that we endured in 2022.

That’s more hustle than the White Sox showed in all of 2022. — Bennett Karoll (@TheBennettK) March 30, 2023

Sox have hitting ground balls down Pat pic.twitter.com/EjwyomYYl9 — Father Zo (@SouthsideZo) March 30, 2023

José Abreu chased one in the dirt in his first plate appearance against his former team. White Sox Twitter collectively exhaled.

Dylan striking out Jose was the closure I needed — emo Carmela Soprano (@marjraguso) March 30, 2023

Not gonna lie… seeing Cease strike out Abreu to end the inning was *chefs kiss* — Alexis ☾ (@lexlopez_) March 30, 2023

Dylan Cease owns Abreu — White Sox UK #31 (@WhiteSox_UK) March 30, 2023

Early in the game, the Sox batters didn’t really leave the infield. It brought back some bad memories.

Menechino Magic never dies! #WhiteSox — The Last AirBENder (@BenChiTownKid98) March 30, 2023

Halfway home, the story of the game was Dylan F***ing Cease.

5 best pitchers in MLB. Go! pic.twitter.com/YuLWbzVpHa — Not Larry (@iamnotlarry_) March 31, 2023

Dylan Cease? Nah. Cy Young. — CCC (@ChiClemUCasual) March 31, 2023

Dylan cease tonight pic.twitter.com/5HdjMUQY1h — Jeff Colegg (@jmcolegg) March 31, 2023

Which was great, because the offense sure was quiet.

7 LOB, Ofer RISP



I know this team!!!! — Tripples of the Nova (@danielrtripp) March 31, 2023

White Sox have all that power and so little elevation. — Kindableu (@kindableu) March 31, 2023

PLEASE SCORE A RUN FOR DYLAN CEASE OH MY GOD I AM BEGGING PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE — Mike (@ChiSoxFanMike) March 31, 2023

The broadcast decided to air a very awkward interview with Pedro Grifol during Oscar Colás’ first career hit.

I got to see Oscar Colás' first MLB at bat in a tiny portion of my TV screen because the TV broadcast had a double box with an interview. GO FULL SCREEN. It's the guy's first career at bat! — Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) March 31, 2023

Once again, big shout out to ESPN for making us watch Oscar Colas’ first hit on a quarter of the screen. — Steve-O (@drunkchisoxfan) March 31, 2023

Love that the broadcast doesn’t even acknowledge Colas’s first hit. — ACAB includes Paul Vallas (@TheTyronePalmer) March 31, 2023

Not that it mattered; the White Sox left that inning with the bases loaded.

You know #WhiteSox baseball is back when they’re up to their usual act of leaving runners on base. Deja vu! — Jason Kinander (@JasonKinander) March 31, 2023

The Astros finally reached scoring position in the seventh inning, and with Dylan out, we were all bracing for what was going to happen in a Cease-less game.

Bummer in, butt cheeks clenched — Al (Opening Day era) (@baseballgalal) March 31, 2023

Please don’t be a bummer today, Bummer. — Alexis (Reichel SZN ) ️‍⚧️ (@alesolren) March 31, 2023

And then, what we all knew would happen happened. A wild pitch by Aaron Bummer scored the first run of the game.

Aaron Bummer allowing an inherited runner is White Sox baseball. — BZ (@SoxInsane) March 31, 2023

Last year never ended, Sox fans. pic.twitter.com/RV7y5AMMsq — Goff (@Jason1Goff) March 31, 2023

Bummer is *checks notes* a bummer. — Laura ✌️ ⚾️ (@EllaJay912) March 31, 2023

After Yoán Moncada made the first out of the next inning trying to stretch a double into a triple, man, it felt bleak.

Incredible bad base running just like 2022. — Jer (@tacogladiator) March 31, 2023

it only took 8 innings of #WhiteSoxBaseball to not feel dead inside



the pain is back — ⚾️maryjblond⚾️ (@maryJblond) March 31, 2023

But then, just like that — it’s a ballgame again.

Put that on the board yeeeasss! Yaz donger! And we are tied at 1. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/I12mTwbUoC — Richie 2 Sox (@LodiDodi17) March 31, 2023

Yasmani piss missile alert pic.twitter.com/uUNDg6Re8e — Ali White Sox (@aliwhitesox) March 31, 2023

Andrew Vaughn gives the Sox the lead in the ninth. I don’t believe it. I take back all the mean things I said about him in my group chat. He has very nice, defined eyebrows.

Andrew Motherf*cking Vaughn — Herb Lawrence (@Ecnerwal23) March 31, 2023

THE AV CLUB MEETS AT 830 ON THURSDAYS — Sean O'Brien (Top 0.1% on Heardle) (@baby_nashville) March 31, 2023

Reylo came in to close out the game. He was throwing heat, but soon enough, Houston was back within a run.

Ouch. ReyLo hurting me — Jon (@jonklemke) March 31, 2023

Throwing Yordan Alvarez of all people a slider in seems like a bad idea — matt (@mattprice42) March 31, 2023

Swear I saw ReyLo shed a single tear. — kee 4 #3 (@Keelin_12ft) March 31, 2023

I know baseball season is back when White Sox stresses me out again in the 9th inning lol — Chef Eric (@superthisway) March 31, 2023

NEVER A DOUBT! 162-0 BABY!

162-0 folks, YOU HEARD IT HERE FIRST — Sleepy Harold (@Sleepy_Harold_) March 31, 2023

I feel that ice is slowly melting.