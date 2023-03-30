 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bird App Recap: White Sox 3, Astros 2

An Opening Day thriller!

By Jacki Krestel
/ new

“Little darling, it’s been a long, cold, lonely winter.
-The Beatles,

Here Comes the Sun, White Sox fans. Welcome to the first Bird App Recap of the 2023 season. We’re glad you’re here.

We’re going to ignore the fact that Pedro Grifol talked before the game about not having a closer, and we’re going to revel in the good vibes.

(Although some of us are in mid-season form.)

BRB, crying.

Luis Robert Jr. legged out a base hit in the top of the first inning, which was pretty exciting after the season that we endured in 2022.

José Abreu chased one in the dirt in his first plate appearance against his former team. White Sox Twitter collectively exhaled.

Early in the game, the Sox batters didn’t really leave the infield. It brought back some bad memories.

Halfway home, the story of the game was Dylan F***ing Cease.

Which was great, because the offense sure was quiet.

The broadcast decided to air a very awkward interview with Pedro Grifol during Oscar Colás’ first career hit.

Not that it mattered; the White Sox left that inning with the bases loaded.

The Astros finally reached scoring position in the seventh inning, and with Dylan out, we were all bracing for what was going to happen in a Cease-less game.

And then, what we all knew would happen happened. A wild pitch by Aaron Bummer scored the first run of the game.

After Yoán Moncada made the first out of the next inning trying to stretch a double into a triple, man, it felt bleak.

But then, just like that — it’s a ballgame again.

Andrew Vaughn gives the Sox the lead in the ninth. I don’t believe it. I take back all the mean things I said about him in my group chat. He has very nice, defined eyebrows.

Reylo came in to close out the game. He was throwing heat, but soon enough, Houston was back within a run.

NEVER A DOUBT! 162-0 BABY!

I feel that ice is slowly melting.

White Sox Game Recaps

Ruthless inefficiency: White Sox outlast Astros, 3-2

Sox Populi Postgame Podcast

Sox Populi Postgame Podcast 17 — UNDEFEATED

Six Pack of Stats

Six Pack of Stats: White Sox 3, Astros 2

Loading comments...