Sox Populi Postgame Podcast 17 — UNDEFEATED

Wow, way to make us all (oh please, don’t you shake your heads at us, this season was scaring hell outta you, too) feel like negative nellies, White Sox. Well, finally a fun postgame podcast for our crew, as Brian O’Neill, Malachi Hayes, Dante Jones, Allie Wesel, Jacki Krestel, Chrystal O’Keefe, Ryiin, Melissa Sage-Bollenbach and Brett Ballantini got together right after the final out to review a thrilling, 3-2 win.

Dylan Cease. Seriously, you want more than that? Well, how about his ruthless, intense attack of the strike zone and the pitch clock. Remember when we were concerned the pitch clock was gassing him? Pfft

A round-robin of delights we all took from tonight’s game

The offense was not efficient — but then again, efficient enough. There are two takes on this, and we present both

How do we see the series shaping up the rest of the weekend?

What were our reactions to seeing José Abreu in enemy garb?

Listen below, on our built-in Megaphone player:

or follow along with every episode at Apple Podcasts or Spotify, and watch the podcast play out on video at that online hit factory that is the Sox Populi YouTube channel.