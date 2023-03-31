Gamethread: White Sox at Astros

After a successful Opening Night where the White Sox rallied past the Houston Astros for a 3-2 victory in front of a national audience, the Sox are back in action against the defending champs again.

Lance Lynn takes the mound for your White Sox. He looked effective in both Spring Training (2-0, 4.30 ERA in four starts) and the World Baseball Classic representing Team USA (1-0, 3.00 ERA in two starts) and will look to keep that same level of command against an always-tricky Astros lineup.

For the Astros, Cristian Javier will take the mound. He looks to continue his similarly impressive spring (2-0 with an ERA of less than 2.00 in Spring Training and WBC combined). As a pitcher with an over 11 K/9 rate over the last couple of seasons, this should be a great early test of the Sox’s plate discipline.

Speaking of the Sox bats, here is the lineup for tonight’s game:

Oscar Colás gets his first official start tonight after getting his first MLB hit yesterday, while Andrew Vaughn gets the day off.

For the Astros, here is their lineup:

Longtime Astros farmhand Corey Julks will get his first MLB start tonight — he hit .270 with 31 homers and had a .854 OPS in Triple-A last year for the Sugar Land Space Cowboys.

The roof will be closed again, so there is no weather to speak of, only the thundering sounds of applause, and maybe the occasional garbage bin.

Game time is 7:10 pm CT on NBC Sports Chicago or ESPN 1000 for you radio folks. Postgame coverage includes Jordan Hass on the recap and weather-undetermined for all the rest. Let’s go 2-0!