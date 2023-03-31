 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Bird App Recap: Astros 6, White Sox 3

Cancel the parade

By Chrystal O'Keefe
After an exciting win last night, the White Sox are back for Game 2 against the reigning champions, the Houston Astros. How did Grifol set the lineup? Gosh, I love saying that.

Fingers crossed, Al.

This game is starting off on the right foot!

Ali, the Queen of White Sox Twitter, has spoken.

Lance Lynn has struggled a bit, but it’s still 1-0, White Sox.

Does he seem familiar?

With back-to-back strikeouts to end the inning, the big bastard is looking mighty fine.

Seriously though, if you aren’t watching this team right now, what are you doing?? (Unless of course you’re in the basement due to the severe weather. Please stay safe!)

Actually, you can skip any Luis Robert Jr. at-bat.

We’re still having fun, though.

And now it’s 2-0, thanks to our beloved Big Baby.

OPE! Here we go again.

The Sox are still up, but those two Astros runs were not fun at all.

My favorite re-capper Marj is keeping everyone in the know.

Bases loaded thanks to Kendall Graveman, with Yordan Álvarez up.

Jake Diekman comes in with bases loaded, and it’s 5-3 Astros.

I miss him and that weird backpack full of snacks.

This game even has Jacki feeling down.

6-3, Astros

And just like that, game over.

