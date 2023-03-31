Bird App Recap: Astros 6, White Sox 3

After an exciting win last night, the White Sox are back for Game 2 against the reigning champions, the Houston Astros. How did Grifol set the lineup? Gosh, I love saying that.

Fingers crossed, Al.

You’re outraged rn about this slight change in lineup but the second we win you’ll be calling Grifol a wizard — Al (Opening Day era) (@baseballgalal) March 31, 2023

This game is starting off on the right foot!

Tim Anderson has 2 walks in this early season and he’s scored both times. Quality at bat by Eloy Jimenez — Herb Lawrence (@Ecnerwal23) April 1, 2023

WE'RE EATIN ELOYTES — Sean O'Brien (Top 0.1% on Heardle) (@baby_nashville) April 1, 2023

Ali, the Queen of White Sox Twitter, has spoken.

162-0, imo — Ali White Sox (@aliwhitesox) April 1, 2023

Lance Lynn has struggled a bit, but it’s still 1-0, White Sox.

Lance Lynn has thrown more balls than strikes. He walked two batters in the second inning and allowed Corey Julks' first career hit. He is through two scoreless in Houston — James Fegan (@JRFegan) April 1, 2023

Does he seem familiar?

Man, the Astros have a good first baseman — Dump On The Ump (@UmpDump2005) April 1, 2023

With back-to-back strikeouts to end the inning, the big bastard is looking mighty fine.

LANCE LYNN IS DEALING — Ken. (@EarlCrewneck) April 1, 2023

Seriously though, if you aren’t watching this team right now, what are you doing?? (Unless of course you’re in the basement due to the severe weather. Please stay safe!)

Tim Anderson taking pitches?



Successful steals?



Are we sure this is the #WhiteSox ? — Michael Bodam (@michaelsbodam) April 1, 2023

Actually, you can skip any Luis Robert Jr. at-bat.

Robert is going to get moved down in the lineup tomorrow. Either that or we see Colas in CF with Eloy in RF . — The Last AirBENder (@BenChiTownKid98) April 1, 2023

We’re still having fun, though.

Lance Lynn's given up 1 hit through 5 pic.twitter.com/lKaRaptjsJ — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) April 1, 2023

And now it’s 2-0, thanks to our beloved Big Baby.

Look at my Large Adult son! Look at him! pic.twitter.com/f7pdPrCjGk — Danny V (@dmv8286) April 1, 2023

OPE! Here we go again.

That's three doubles in a row for Sox, Moncada's of the ground-rule variety. Scores Jimenez to give Sox and Lance Lynn a 3-0 lead over Astros. T6 — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) April 1, 2023

Watching this game is f u n — Kelly McCarthy (@mcKmarth) April 1, 2023

The Sox are still up, but those two Astros runs were not fun at all.

Can’t really be mad at Lynn after that Tucker homer. Probably was his best outing against the Astros that he’s ever had — scott #prayforLiam (@KENDALLGRAVEMAN) April 1, 2023

My favorite re-capper Marj is keeping everyone in the know.

Bases loaded thanks to Kendall Graveman, with Yordan Álvarez up.

graveman reeks — Jan ⚾️ (@SouthSideJan) April 1, 2023

Jake Diekman comes in with bases loaded, and it’s 5-3 Astros.

Jake Diekman: The lone 2022 trade deadline acquisition. Unreal. #WhiteSox — Nick Murawski (@Nick_GGTB) April 1, 2023

I miss him and that weird backpack full of snacks.

Garrett Crochet couldn’t come back any sooner for the White Sox. — andrew falkner (@chalkyfalky) April 1, 2023

This game even has Jacki feeling down.

This doesn’t mama the mia — jacki (@zombie_jacki) April 1, 2023

6-3, Astros

Same old White Sox — Matt Carlson (@mattcarlson53) April 1, 2023

And just like that, game over.