Dave Wills, 1964-2003

Another day, another death in the White Sox family.

This morning, former White Sox broadcaster Dave Wills was found dead, at the age of 58. He had just broadcast a spring win on Saturday for the Rays, where he was working after he left the White Sox.

Dave was the longtime pre- and postgame host for the White Sox and occasionally filled in on the broadcasts as play-by-play man.

He was from the Chicago area, graduating from Oak Lawn Community High School. He pitched for Elmhurst College, where he later coached. He also coached at the University of Chicago.

He started doing baseball play-by-play for the Kane County Cougars in 1991, and also worked for WMAQ and WMVP radio. He also did UIC Flames basketball and area high school games.

The guy was a passionate White Sox fan, and I know he would have dearly loved the chance to become a regular member of the Sox team instead of just filling in for John Rooney, but it just never happened.

I knew Dave well, and he told me there were members of the Sox front office in his corner, pushing for him to get the broadcasting job when Rooney left. But, again according to him, JR (Jerry Reinsdorf) would never say “yes,” and he got tired of waiting.

The Rays opportunity presented itself and he naturally took it — but his heart never really left the South Side.

​​​​​​​Dave was always willing to spend time talking with me and offering advice. He will be missed.

Thinking of his family at this time, and wishing them all the best.

South Side Sox will also publish Mark’s long interview with Dave Wills, in a separate post.