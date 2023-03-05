Dodgers 8, White Sox 4: Seventh-inning rally falls short

The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Chicago White Sox, 8-4, in a home-home game at Camelback Ranch this afternoon.

The stars were out early for both teams, as Julio Urías and Lucas Giolito were the starting pitchers for today’s game. Unfortunately for Giolito, he had a harsh welcoming, allowing a leadoff home run to none other than Mookie Betts. He ended the inning with back-to-back strikeouts, which is the good news.

The Dodgers added another run in the bottom of the second inning after an Austin Barnes single and James Outman triple to extend the lead to 2-0. Matt Foster took over for Giolito to start the third inning, as he went just two innings with three hits, two runs, and three strikeouts. This is what Giolito had to say about his performance.

Giolito on first outing, vs. Dodgers: "Velocity doesn’t matter too much right now but I was pleased with it. The differential, fastball around 92-93 and changeup down to like 79-80, that’s always good. The changeup was getting a lot of swings and misses." — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) March 5, 2023

Urías went four innings for the Dodgers, with just three hits and one strikeout. Oscar Colás had a bit of an injury scare after running into the side wall in right, but appeared OK and remained in the game.

Eloy Jiménez had a great day at the plate, with hits in both of his at-bats. Kenyan Middleton pitched the fifth inning for the South Siders and started with two strikeouts, but then proceeded to walk Betts and give up a two-run home run to Freddie Freeman to extend the Dodgers lead to 4-0. The Dodgers added another run in the sixth off of Declan Cronin (Max Muncy double, Austin Barnes single).

The White Sox had a bit of a rally in the top of the seventh inning against Victor Gonzalez after a Zach Remillard walk, Lenyn Sosa reaching due to error, and Carlos Pérez singling a run in.

Carlos Perez gets the #WhiteSox on the board with an RBI single. 5-1. pic.twitter.com/Sje5aXhQ7q — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) March 5, 2023

Erik González continued the scoring with a double to score Sosa, and Bryan Ramos added a RBI single to cut the Dodgers lead to 5-3.

Erik Gonzalez doubles down the 3B line. Sosa scores. #WhiteSox trail 5-2. pic.twitter.com/zdiCwKX0Zu — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) March 5, 2023

Bryan Ramos rips a single into LF to bring in Perez. #WhiteSox trail 5-3. pic.twitter.com/PE4XHD06HN — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) March 5, 2023

Gavin Sheets added a RBI single of his own to cut the deficit to 5-4, but that would be all the runs the White Sox would get across in the inning — and the game.

The Dodgers added two runs in the top of the seventh off of Edgar Navarro, and another in the bottom of the eighth against Sammy Peralta to secure a 8-4 lead, and go on to win.

After the game, the White Sox made the following roster moves.

The White Sox do have a day off tomorrow, but play again on Tuesday against the Brewers. It will be a busy week for baseball, as the World Baseball Classic also starts on Tuesday night (the White Sox host Columbia on Thursday).

