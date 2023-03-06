Share All sharing options for: South Side Sox Podcast 137 — Early spring starts and stops

After a February break, the mothership is back to take on the good and bad of Spring Training 2023 — right after a couple of words from the top.

We have not made a formal post because there are still details to be addressed, but no later than the end of this month, the South Side Sox family of podcasts will become Sox Populi, our new mothership podcast and podcast umbrella. Mechanically, nothing will change for you as a listener/subscriber. Materially, the podcast and network (Fans First Sports Network) is going to deliver much more to you. More details will follow

And while we’re at it, a reminder that the mothership, and daily coverage, is not attending to criminal enterprises on the White Sox, so the elephant in the rotation this season will remain unnamed and under-attended

Get this: The pluses portion of the podcast was twice as long as the minuses!

Plaudits are issued to Oscar Colás, the bullpen, basepaths aggressiveness, Yasmani Grandal, and more

White Sox SB aggressiveness begs a discussion of whether a first-time manager like Pedro Grifol is more apt to push the envelope with strategy or lay back and play cautious; the panel is unanimous with their hunches

On the negative side ... yes, we had to get to negatives ... the defense, the initial offense (at least to start Cactus League play), Romy González, and Tim Anderson’s relative lack of power all fall under scrutiny

