Today in White Sox History: March 7

1959

Bill Veeck and his partners (including Hall-of-Famer Hank Greenberg), officially announce they had bought the White Sox. Veeck owned 54% of the team, with Chuck Comiskey retaining his 46%.

At the introductory press conference, Veeck jokingly told the media that “you can have 54% of the coffee!”

It was remarkable timing for the new owners, who steered the White Sox to their first AL pennant in 40 years, finishing 94-60-2.

2011

The Arizona Diamondbacks host the White Sox in their old Spring Training ballpark (Kino Veterans Memorial Stadium in Tucson), with the proceeds benefiting a fund in memory of Christina Taylor Green, the granddaughter of baseball executive Dallas Green. Christina was one of six murdered in a shooting spree on January 8, at a town hall meeting with U.S. Representative Gabrielle Giffords at a supermarket near Tucson.

The young Green, who was born on Sept. 11, 2001, was a Little League player (following the footsteps of her minor league pitcher father and ex-MLB pitcher grandpa) and a student leader. She was at the Giffords gathering to observe government in action.

The result of the game hardly mattered, but the White Sox won, 12-1, with Edwin Jackson earning the decision.