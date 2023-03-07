Gamethread: Brewers at White Sox

In a battle between two accomplished right-handed starting pitchers, the White Sox (5-4) will face the Brewers (4-6) at Camelback Ranch.

Lance Lynn will start on the mound for the South Siders. Lynn, 35, has already made two starts in Spring Training, and in those games, he has pitched a total of six innings and allowed five earned runs (7.50 ERA). Lynn has made a positive impact on the White Sox in two seasons with the team. In 2021-22, Lynn posted a 3.26 ERA, a 3.54 FIP, and he accumulated 6.1 fWAR in those seasons. Lynn’s continued success in 2023 is vital for the team’s chances of making a playoff push.

Corbin Burnes, 28, who won the 2021 NL Cy Young Award and finished seventh in voting last year, will start for Milwaukee. In 2022, Burnes finished with a 2.94 ERA and a 3.14 FIP, resulting in 4.6 fWAR in 202 innings. In the past two years, Burnes has solidified himself as one of the best pitchers in baseball.

Here are this afternoon’s starting lineups:

Elvis Andrus leads us off at Camelback Ranch! pic.twitter.com/vvnEQYl6FC — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) March 7, 2023

The first pitch is scheduled to take place at 2:05 p.m. Central. We will find out soon if the White Sox can win another game to distance themselves from .500 (albeit in Spring Training).