White Sox 5, Brewers 2: Offense delivers early and often

The White Sox (6-4) collected nine hits in their first four innings en route to a relatively easy victory over the Brewers (4-7) at Camelback Ranch.

Lance Lynn recovered from his slow start to Spring Training with a terrific outing. In four shutout innings, Lynn struck out five and only allowed two hits (both singles). This game was a big step in the right direction for a crucial member of the South Siders’ rotation.

The offense also stepped up early on, spotting Lynn and the pitching staff a five-run lead after four innings. In the first, Elvis Andrus singled to lead off the inning, Oscar Colás walked, and Andrew Vaughn drove in the first run of the game with a single. Colás advanced to third on the single, and he proceeded to score on a ground out by Yasmani Grandal.

In the third, Colás and Vaughn had their fingerprints on another strong offensive inning. Colás led off with a single, and Vaughn hit an infield grounder into no man’s land. Brewers starter Corbin Burnes made a throwing error on the play, allowing Colás to advance to third and Vaughn to second. Grandal drove in another run with a sacrifice fly, to make it 3-0.

The White Sox put the game out of reach in the fourth, when Adam Haseley started the party with a one-out double. Then, with two outs, Andrus added a double of his own to extend the lead to four. Colás made sure to continue pouring it on, as his infield single kept the inning alive. In addition, another pitcher throwing error allowed Andrus to score, and it was 5-0.

Reynaldo López took over on the mound in the fifth, and he allowed his first earned run of Spring Training, on Garrett Mitchell’s third homer this spring. It was only a solo home run, however, and López retired the other three batters he faced.

Despite issuing three walks, Davis Martin delivered 2 2⁄3 shutout innings after taking over for López. Martin struck out two and did not allow any hits. Finally, Nate Fisher covered the last four outs for the White Sox. He allowed a solo homer to Joey Wiemer, but that was the only damage he allowed.

Malachi Hayes will have your coverage at South Side Sox, tomorrow night. That game will be against the Royals, and it will start at 7:05 p.m. Central.

