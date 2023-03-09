South Side Sox Top Prospect No. 42: Garrett Schoenle

Left-Handed Starting Pitcher

6´5´´

185 pounds

Age: 24

2022 SSS Top Prospect Ranking 97

2022 High Level Birmingham (AA)

Age relative to high level -0.4 years

SSS rank among all left-handed starting pitchers in the system 4

Overall 2022 season stats 4-8 ⚾️ 30 games (14 starts, 5 finished) ⚾️ 1 SV ⚾️ 85 IP ⚾️ 3.92 ERA ⚾️ 1.188 WHIP ⚾️ 101 K ⚾️ 34 BB

A native of Fort Wayne, Garrett Schoenle’s father played shortstop for IPFW. Garrett inherited some of that athleticism, and became the Northrop High School football’s all-time leader in passing yards and completions. However, it was as a pitcher that he attracted the most suitors. In fact, his baseball prowess was so good that he was the 2017 Gatorade Indiana High School Baseball Player of the Year. It’s no wonder that many Division I schools recruited him, and he was selected in the 30th round by the Cincinnati Reds in that year’s MLB draft. While Schoenle did opt to play ball for Cincinnati, it was not to play for the Reds but to don the uniform of the University of Cincinnati Bearcats.

After a nine-inning freshman campaign in 2018, Schoenle lost the concept of the strike zone in 2019, as he walked 55 in 56 innings on his way to a 5.95 ERA and 1.82 WHIP. He was off to a bad start as a junior in 2020 with an 8.76 ERA and 1.78 WHIP in four appearances (two starts) before the pandemic concluded the season prematurely. However, Schoenle bounced back somewhat in his senior season in 2021, as he posted a 4.90 ERA and 1.35 WHIP in 15 starts. Over 75 1⁄3 innings for the Bearcats, he allowed 78 hits (.264 OBA) and just 24 walks (7.3%) while fanning 89 (26.9%). After going unpicked in 2021’s revamped, 20-round draft, Schoenle signed as an undrafted free agent with the White Sox.

Used primarily as a starter in college, Schoenle was thrust into the bullpen for the ACL Sox. In 10 appearances totaling the same number of innings, Schoenle posted a 2.70 ERA and 1.40 WHIP by surrendering 11 hits (.297 OBA) and three walks (7.3%) while inducing 11 strikeouts (26.8%). Somewhat surprisingly in the small sample size, lefties hit Schoenle much better (.364) than righties (.269).

In 2022, Schoenle established himself as a Pitcher to Watch in the White Sox system, and in fact possibly the best high-minors pitcher in the system you’ve never heard of. He was asked to do a little bit of everything (start, relieve, close) at three levels (Kanny up to Birmingham), and did so spectacularly. He continued his relief work to begin the season at Kannapolis and even to begin his promotion in Winston-Salem. But from mid-June on for the Dash and later the Barons, Schoenle shifted seamlessly into starting. He is truly a rising star.

The Cube ratings tend to agree, with every category above average:

Schoenle’s Baseball Cube player ratings

Strikeouts 77

vs. Power 65

Hittable 65

K/BB 64

Durability 62

Walks 54

Team Winning Percentage .482

Restricted to four innings per in four starts during his season-end promotion to Birmingham, Schoenle was rocked a bit in his first two starts, then went scoreless on seven hits in his final eight innings of 2022. He is absolutely locked and loaded for the Birmingham rotation to begin 2023, with a likely move up to Charlotte, or even a spot start in Chicago, as the season wears on.

2023 South Side Sox Top 101 White Sox Prospects

42. Garrett Schoenle, LHSP

