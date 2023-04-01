Gamethread: White Sox at Astros

The White Sox were able to spoil Houston’s Opening Night celebration, but could not do the same on ring night (why did the Astros decide to have ring night on the day after the opener, I’ll never know.) Some of the stink of the 2022 White Sox came through, as the team gave up a 3-0 lead and lost, 6-3.

Today, Lucas Giolito takes the mound after a promising Spring Training where went 0-2 with a 3.07 ERA in 14 2⁄3 innings. For the World Champion Astros, Jose Urquidy will be going into battle, having gone 1-0 with a 4.50 ERA in spring, over just eight innings.

Here’s the lineup for your White Sox, as for the second day in the row, Andrew Benintendi will be batting third. Tim Anderson and Yoán Moncada both look to continue their hot starts and Seby Zavala will give Yasmani a day off, while Andrew Vaughn returns to the starting lineup after a rest day while he gets up to 100% after he dealt with some back issues in spring.

Meanwhile, the Astros will be swapping out Jake Myers in center with Chas McCormick, and Yordan “White Sox Killer” Álvarez will be at DH, as Corey Julks takes over left for the afternoon. Let’s hope the team got the memo of “DON’T THROW FASTBALLS IN YORDAN’S SWEET SPOT LATE IN GAMES,” as that was what ended things for them last night and made things more interesting than they needed to be Opening Night. Martin Maldonado also gets some rest, as Yainer Diaz will start behind the plate.

The game will be at 1:10 p.m. CT on NBC Sports Chicago for those who love to see Jason and Steve, and ESPN 1000 for those that like to hear the sweet tones of Len Kasper and Darrin Jackson. No need to worry about any weather issues, as the roof will be closed at Minute Maid Park.

I’ll have your recap after the game, Chrystal O’Keefe is on the Six Pack and Jordan Hass has the Bird App.