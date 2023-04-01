Bird App Recap: Astros 6, White Sox 4

Welcome one and all to Game 3 of the 2023 Chicago White Sox season. I’m your host of the Bird App Recap for the afternoon, let’s get right into the tweets!

Remembering Ed Farmer on the third anniversary of his passing. He is missed.

On the 3rd anniversary of his passing, I’m thinking of former #WhiteSox pitcher & announcer, Ed Farmer and his family. He was one of a kind and very generous man that is sorely missed pic.twitter.com/GI3xV2K2MC — Herb Lawrence (@Ecnerwal23) April 1, 2023

In lighter news, Lucas Giolito is on the bump for the first Gio Day of the season!

For the first time this season ✨



|-----------|

| IT’S |

| GIO |

| DAYYY |

|-----------|

(\__/) ||

(•ㅅ•) ||

/ づ pic.twitter.com/nBBgl6bdvA — Ali White Sox (@aliwhitesox) April 1, 2023

The lineup looks like this with Andrew Benintendi in the 3-hole again for whatever (stupid) reason, but Andrew Vaughn is back, so that’s something.

Tim Anderson starting the season and this game HOT.

Tim on base 7 of 11 times to start the year. love to see it.#WhiteSox — White Sox Twitt3r (Is Baby Hippo) (@SoxTwitt3r) April 1, 2023

TA cannot be stopped — Al (@baseballgalal) April 1, 2023

Benintendi at third in the lineup is already leaving a lot to be desired.

I’m good if we want to move on from Benintendi at the 3 spot. #WhiteSox — BeefLoaf (@MrDelicious13) April 1, 2023

The new vocabulary for the new rules is definitely superfluous.

"disengagement" is a hilarious term, it sounds like something you'd get in trouble for in middle school — janice ✨ (@scuriiosa) April 1, 2023

Lucas is hit with a pitch clock violation and then Kyle Tucker hits a single that scores Jeremy Peña, Chas McCormick follows it up with a bloop single, and the Astros are already up, 2-0, in the first.

Lucas Giolito records the first pitch timer violation in #WhiteSox history. #History — Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) April 1, 2023

Well Giolito already laboring. Christ — Sergio Santos fan club (@santossergio46) April 1, 2023

We're gonna get blooped to death aren't we https://t.co/U1RIDmshch — YoYo's Bizarre Adventure (ᜋᜆᜒᜂ) (@The_Mendozer) April 1, 2023

Yoán Moncada just barely scrapes a ball over the Crawford boxes, and the lead is cut in half, to 2-1, Astros.

My sexuality is "straight except for Yoan Moncada" — stoop kiid (@stoopkiid93) April 1, 2023

Gonna keep shit talk Moncada because the results are clear. — kee 4 #3 (@Keelin_12ft) April 1, 2023

Into the bottom of the second and Gio is still struggling, albeit still striking people out.

Lucas doesn’t locate well enough to be sitting 92-93. — ACAB includes Paul Vallas (@TheTyronePalmer) April 1, 2023

Is the Katz lab closed when Giolito pitches? — Kindableu (@kindableu) April 1, 2023

Noted speed demon Seby Zavala legs out an infield single to start the third.

Bregman has made a handful of plays already this series. But Zavala, digging hard out of the box, outruns his barehand pickup and throw for an infield single. — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) April 1, 2023

Seby Zavala is an elite speed demon — Bennett Karoll (@TheBennettK) April 1, 2023

In other news, Frank Thomas was replaced at Fox Sports with Derek Jeter, for some reason

NEWS: Frank Thomas officially out at Fox Sports with Derek Jeter addition, The Post has learned.https://t.co/Ne9rfzIkeI — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) April 1, 2023

Benintendi singles to send Seby to third, and Eloy walks to load the bases for Moncada ...

Bases loaded for Yoán. I'm feeling good about this AB. — Kindableu (@kindableu) April 1, 2023

... and hit hits a foul off his shin ...

Moncada fouls the first pitch off his right shin. That looked and probably is very painful — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) April 1, 2023

... and then he strikes out to end the inning after a bad strike call.

Missed ball call hurt Yo there — SSN - Chicago White Sox (@SSN_WhiteSox) April 1, 2023

The White Sox will absolutely lead the league with runners left on base and it won’t be a close 2nd. — Lenford “Lenny” Leonard (@Leonard42) April 1, 2023

If there’s one thing Giolito has been doing well today, it’s striking out José Abreu.

Giolito has fanned Abreu twice in the matchup between former teammates — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) April 1, 2023

Luis Robert Jr. then follows it up with a great grab at the wall and a running catch to end the inning.

Luis Robert Jr. with a hell of a leaping catch against the center-field fence. He seemed a bit off in the outfield last year, surely that stretch of blurred vision having something to do with it. But that was akin to the plays he made when he won a Gold Glove in 2020. Mercy. — Vinnie Duber (@VinnieDuber) April 1, 2023

Luis Robert Jr is still very fast — Steve Morck (@YourBoyStove) April 1, 2023

Oscar Colás legs out a single to start the fourth. The play is challenged by Houston, but Colás is deemed to be safe.

Colas said he was safe and I believe him. — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) April 1, 2023

Soooo this is what it looks like when the #WhiteSox hustle — The_DannyMiller (@DannyMillerWSD) April 1, 2023

Seby Zavala MASHES a ball over the Crawford boxes that puts the Sox up, 3-2.

2023 Silver Slugger Seby Zavala — kee 4 #3 (@Keelin_12ft) April 1, 2023

Seby — Chrystal OK (@chrystal_ok) April 1, 2023

Tim Anderson gets another hit — and another stolen base.

TA said bigger bases, more steals — Dante (@DontizzleJones) April 1, 2023

Replay of Tim stealing that base. pic.twitter.com/QIcp9CdjFH — kee 4 #3 (@Keelin_12ft) April 1, 2023

Some fun stats from Chris Kamka:

Tim Anderson: first #WhiteSox player with multiple hits in each of the team's first 3 games of a season since Adam Eaton in 2016. Before that, it was Darrin Jackson in 1999. — Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) April 1, 2023

Yoán airmails Andrew Vaughn on a throw to first, which allows David Hensley to take second to start the bottom of the fourth.

That’s where you’re gonna miss Jose Abreu….height — VP of Wu Tang Financial (@BarbChairScott) April 1, 2023

Robert makes a wonderful sliding catch to make the second out of the fourth. He may be lacking in offense, but he’s making up for it with defense.

Luis looking like a gold glover again — Edward (@EdYuP134) April 1, 2023

Peña promptly hits a double that drives in Hensley, and it’s 3-3.

Yoán Moncada's wide throw to first base put a runner at second base to start the bottom of the fourth inning. Two outs followed, but Jeremy Peña's rip through the left side turns it into the game-tying run. It's 3-all in the fourth. — Vinnie Duber (@VinnieDuber) April 1, 2023

This may shock you, but a middle-middle slider isn't effective against the Astros lineup. — Kindableu (@kindableu) April 1, 2023

Ronel Blanco takes over for the Astros in the fifth, and pretty quickly strikes out the side

ronel blanco threw 10 sliders that innings. 6 swings. 5 whiffs. woof. — Herb Lawrence (@Sean_W_Anderson) April 1, 2023

Seconded.

Hey, if Moncada is going to keep fouling balls off of himself, maybe he should wear a shin guard? — Bennett Karoll (@TheBennettK) April 1, 2023

Giolito strikes out two in the fifth (including Abreu again) in what is likely his final inning on the day.

Giolito finishing 5 innings, and only allowing 3 runs after that terrible start is impressive. Not a peak performance, but a good sign that he’s in a better mental space on the mound.#WhiteSox #MLB — Tony (@jaycTony) April 1, 2023

Kyle Tucker is annoyingly good at getting the head of the bat on inside pitches. But today he’s unannoyingly flying out. #WhiteSox — baltimoreabortionfund.org/donate (@rahulastrohl) April 1, 2023

A walk and a wild pitch sends Andrew Vaughn to second to start the sixth.

Jimmy Lambert takes over for Lucas Giolito, but everyone is asking: Where’s Joe Kelly?

There’s Joe Kelly! He comes in with two outs, to thunderous boos from the Astros faithful, and strikes out Corey Julks to end the inning.

Boo louder dipshits — Limbo (@Lymb0) April 1, 2023

Joe Kelly not knowing how to use pitch com. Great. He can write a book, but not use technology correctly. #WhiteSox — Melissa Sage-Bollenbach (@soxmom72) April 1, 2023

Nothing doing in the top of the seventh. Kelly stays on for most of the bottom half, José Ruiz comes into the game to relieve him after a couple of hits and gives up a run. It’s 4-3, Astros.

Facing Kyle Tucker with the go-ahead run on second in the seventh inning after pitching last night, José Ruiz gets burned by a looped RBI single on a full count, putting the Astros up 4-3 — James Fegan (@JRFegan) April 1, 2023

Oh when the Astros get nothing but singles they score in bunches. Of course. — Lenford “Lenny” Leonard (@Leonard42) April 1, 2023

Melissa regretting her choice of words on the pregame podcast from Opening Day.

I take back everything I said about the #WhiteSox having a lockdown bullpen. — Melissa Sage-Bollenbach (@soxmom72) April 1, 2023

Houston is not hitting the ball hard today, but they are hitting the ball when it counts.

Average EV of Houston's 8 hits: 82.5 mph — Tweet Sox (@WriteSox) April 1, 2023

Eloy takes a walk to start the eighth.

From 0-2 to a leadoff walk for Jimenez. White Sox have done a good job overall on two strike approach in these three games. — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) April 1, 2023

Colas hits a two-out single that moves the Big Baby to third and take Ryne Stanek out of the game.

Oscar Colas is finding a way to get on base. — Josh Nelson (@soxmachine_josh) April 1, 2023

Hector Neris comes in to strike out Elvis Andrus, who really should have learned from the rest of the team and taken a walk.

Neris threw 6 pitches and only one strike… ‍♂️ — FitzMagic (@CheapSeats411) April 1, 2023

Swung at ball 4 twice — Limbo (@Lymb0) April 1, 2023

Ruiz gets an out in the eighth, Gregory Santos takes over with two on ... Yordan Álvarez singles in a run, and Abreu does the same, making it 6-3, Astros.

white sox bullpen sucks bongo DICK man — Jan ⚾️ (@SouthSideJan) April 1, 2023

2023 White Sox Rookie of the Year, Gregory Santos? — White Sox Twitt3r (Is Baby Hippo) (@SoxTwitt3r) April 1, 2023

This game alone is making up for the lack of singles finding a way through the infield in the sport over the last five years. It's 6-3 Houston — James Fegan (@JRFegan) April 1, 2023

If only a certain stocking themed team could do that

It’s cool how the Astros capitalize in scoring situations — Mailman Jack (@MailmanJack65) April 1, 2023

Yasmani Grandal pinch-hits for Zavala to open the ninth, and does what he does best.

Leadoff walk issued to pinch-hitter Yasmani Grandal — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) April 1, 2023

Eloy bloops his own single later in the inning to drive in Tim Anderson, and it’s 6-4 with Moncada up next.

Sox staging a last-minute rally. TA comes home from second on Eloy's broken-bat blooper to right field to make it 6-4. They've got runners at the corners with two gone in the ninth. — Vinnie Duber (@VinnieDuber) April 1, 2023

Be a hero Yoan — Limbo (@Lymb0) April 1, 2023

Moncada strikes out, and the Sox fall to 1-2 on the season.