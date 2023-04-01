Familiar Territory: Astros 6, White Sox 4

Well, being at .500 was great while it lasted. Once again, the White Sox gained a lead, just for the bullpen to let it all go.

Lucas Giolito struggled a bit early, but was able to pull it together and get through five innings with a no-decision for his troubles. Then came the seventh inning, when Joe Kelly decided that giving up runs is fine. Back-to-back singles by Yordan Álvarez, José Abreu (still gonna take time to get use to Abreu hitting against the White Sox) and Kyle Tucker gave the ’Stros a lead that they would hold on to, ultimately winning the game, 6-4.

Yoán Moncada and Tim Anderson were able to keep their hot starts going, as Moncada was able to send a ball to the Crawford Boxes and Anderson went 2-for-5 with a stolen base. Seby Zavala also caught a hold of one, but the team went 2-for-9 with runners in scoring position; meanwhile, the World Champs went 6-for-19. The ability to capitalize on opportunities when they are given to you is what separates teams like the Astros from teams like the White Sox.

But don’t worry, because there’s more baseball tomorrow, so be ready to strap yourselves down as the South Siders go for a series split on Sunday.