Chicago White Sox v Houston Astros

Filed under:

Familiar Territory: Astros 6, White Sox 4

The “super bullpen” was anything but, as Giolito throws solid five innings and the White Sox fail to score in the clutch

By Dante Jones
A terror at the plate and on the bases so far in this young season, Tim Anderson swipes a bag in the first inning on Saturday.
Well, being at .500 was great while it lasted. Once again, the White Sox gained a lead, just for the bullpen to let it all go.

Lucas Giolito struggled a bit early, but was able to pull it together and get through five innings with a no-decision for his troubles. Then came the seventh inning, when Joe Kelly decided that giving up runs is fine. Back-to-back singles by Yordan Álvarez, José Abreu (still gonna take time to get use to Abreu hitting against the White Sox) and Kyle Tucker gave the ’Stros a lead that they would hold on to, ultimately winning the game, 6-4.

Yoán Moncada and Tim Anderson were able to keep their hot starts going, as Moncada was able to send a ball to the Crawford Boxes and Anderson went 2-for-5 with a stolen base. Seby Zavala also caught a hold of one, but the team went 2-for-9 with runners in scoring position; meanwhile, the World Champs went 6-for-19. The ability to capitalize on opportunities when they are given to you is what separates teams like the Astros from teams like the White Sox.

But don’t worry, because there’s more baseball tomorrow, so be ready to strap yourselves down as the South Siders go for a series split on Sunday.

Six Pack of Stats

Bird App Recap

Gamethread: White Sox at Astros

