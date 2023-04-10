 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Visiting Dugout Episode 4 — Minnesota Twins

Chrystal O’Keefe talks to Ben Jones about the best AL Central rivalry

By Chrystal O'Keefe
Can you believe the White Sox are heading to their fourth series already? Time flies when you’re having fun.

I had the wonderful opportunity to talk to Ben Jones from Fans First Sports Network’s Twins Talk and SB Nation’s Twinkie Town to talk about his team. The Twins are leading the American League Central at 6-3, two games ahead of the White Sox.

  • Where does Ben see the Twins sitting by midseason, and again in September
  • How does Ben feel going into this first series
  • Ben’s keys for the Twins to take this series
  • The biggest threat on the Twins right now
  • Rules, rules, rules — are we in favor
  • How the season might just go

Find Ben on Twitter, listen to Twins Talk Pod, or check out some of his work over at our sister site Twinkie Town.

Listen below, on our built-in Megaphone player:

or follow along with every episode at Apple Podcasts or Spotify, or wherever you consume your podcasts. Or, you can watch the podcast on the Sox Populi YouTube channel.

