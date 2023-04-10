Visiting Dugout Episode 4 — Minnesota Twins

Can you believe the White Sox are heading to their fourth series already? Time flies when you’re having fun.

I had the wonderful opportunity to talk to Ben Jones from Fans First Sports Network’s Twins Talk and SB Nation’s Twinkie Town to talk about his team. The Twins are leading the American League Central at 6-3, two games ahead of the White Sox.

Where does Ben see the Twins sitting by midseason, and again in September

How does Ben feel going into this first series

Ben’s keys for the Twins to take this series

The biggest threat on the Twins right now

Rules, rules, rules — are we in favor

How the season might just go

