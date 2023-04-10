 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bird App Recap: White Sox 4, Twins 3

The only positive was that they won

By Allie Wesel
The White Sox are getting their first taste of division play this week in Minneapolis. Pregame vibe? So you’re saying there’s a chance ...

Plus, we all know what happened the last time Dylan Cease faced the Twins. (Some of us were even there to see it!)

I was hard-pressed to be convinced good things could happen.

But before we can even get to the game, someone had to be placed on the injured list. Cool, cool, cool.

A quick 1-2-3 top of the first? We were off to a great start.

The saving grace was Cease’s 3K opening frame.

Mark, keep your voice down!

The White Sox? Hopefully not in midseason form. The live reads, on the other hand ...

The first run of the game scored on an error?

It’s true, AND it gets the White Sox their first run of the day.

Hanser wanted us to know he was very sorry for the error by hitting a three-run home run.

Apparently the White Sox wanted to be silly gooses on defense in the bottom of the fourth.

A bad baseball play resulted in a second Twins run. Who would have thought?

The only good thing about the top of the fifth inning was the food review. Please, make me crave intangible treats more.

The bottom of the fifth brought more defensive woes. Elvis wanted in on the error fun.

Gavin Sheets let a ball through the wickets and then cut a ball off that was well on line to get the runner at home.

Cease’s day is over after five innings, all because the defense decided to make him do extra work.

Jimmy Lambert in to start the sixth.

This doesn’t seem good.

Apparently, it’s just like that sometimes.

Still a one-run ballgame, and Byron Buxton comes in to pinch-hit against Aaron Bummer in the bottom of the eighth.

Update: It went surprisingly well.

An awkward defensive play resulted in an out, but resulted in another trampling of a White Sox defender.

Reynaldo López in for the four-out save attempt. We don’t want to jinx it, but so far so good.

The umpire must have had dinner reservations or something because his top of the ninth strike zone was LARGE.

Alls well that ends well. The White Sox bullpen managed to hold the Twins scoreless. That’s the second game this season — and the second game in a row — the bullpen has escaped unscathed.

See you tomorrow, friends!

