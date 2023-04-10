Bird App Recap: White Sox 4, Twins 3

The White Sox are getting their first taste of division play this week in Minneapolis. Pregame vibe? So you’re saying there’s a chance ...

Byron Buxton getting the day off against Dylan Cease and the White Sox today. — Chuck Garfien (@ChuckGarfien) April 10, 2023

And now Carlos Correa is scratched because of lower back tightness. — Chuck Garfien (@ChuckGarfien) April 10, 2023

Plus, we all know what happened the last time Dylan Cease faced the Twins. (Some of us were even there to see it!)

Dylan Cease's last start vs. Minnesota came on Sept. 3, 2022, when he was a Luis Arraez single with two outs in the ninth away from a no-hitter. — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) April 10, 2023

I was hard-pressed to be convinced good things could happen.

Dylan Cease on the mound, Arraez far away in Miami, and Buxton and Correa out of the lineup? Should be a win. White Sox will find a way to screw it up — Al (@baseballgalal) April 10, 2023

But before we can even get to the game, someone had to be placed on the injured list. Cool, cool, cool.

Prior to today’s series opener at Minnesota, the #WhiteSox placed RHP Joe Kelly on the 15-day injured list (retroactive to 4/9) with a right groin strain, selected the contract of RHP Keynan Middleton from Class AAA Charlotte and outrighted RHP Jonathan Stiever to Charlotte. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) April 10, 2023

A quick 1-2-3 top of the first? We were off to a great start.

Just abysmal AB’s to begin the game#WhiteSox — Pricer⚫️⚪️ (@watchingthesox) April 10, 2023

The saving grace was Cease’s 3K opening frame.

This game might be fun today. Dylan cease is a cheat code. — tompaints (@tom_paints) April 10, 2023

Mark, keep your voice down!

A leadoff double stranded at 2nd base? Color me shocked! Smells like another 1-0 loss today. — Mark Bussey (@Mark_Bussey) April 10, 2023

The White Sox? Hopefully not in midseason form. The live reads, on the other hand ...

Steve and @jasonbenetti already mid-season form with the Nationwide jingle — Liddle Tina (@liddle_ktina) April 10, 2023

The first run of the game scored on an error?

Leury Garcia makes that play.. — Luis Robert Jr’s Butt Cheeks (@CheesySox) April 10, 2023

It’s true, AND it gets the White Sox their first run of the day.

Yaz “f*ck the shift” Grandal — Father Zo (@SouthsideZo) April 10, 2023

Yaz has been pummeling balls up the middle. No shift is such a delight — Brian Knights (@BrianKnights3) April 10, 2023

Hanser wanted us to know he was very sorry for the error by hitting a three-run home run.

Hanser is no longer on my shit list — Alexis ☾ (@lexlopez_) April 10, 2023

Apparently the White Sox wanted to be silly gooses on defense in the bottom of the fourth.

Sox were holding their collective breath for a second there with TA down after a collision with a base runner on a funky play at third base. Anderson got up and is staying in the game. Hanser Alberto's tough day at third continues with some questionable decision-making there. — Vinnie Duber (@VinnieDuber) April 10, 2023

The White Sox Clowns







Being Bozos on the field — cheapbbpod (@cheapbbpodcast) April 10, 2023

A bad baseball play resulted in a second Twins run. Who would have thought?

and in true Whitesox Fashion the runner scores when they should be out of the inning, LOVE THIS FRANCHISE — Cary (@ThatbasebaIIfan) April 10, 2023

The only good thing about the top of the fifth inning was the food review. Please, make me crave intangible treats more.

Jason getting excited about food at other ballparks is honestly one of the most relatable things. That peach cobbler thing looks awesome. — Steve Morck (@YourBoyStove) April 10, 2023

The bottom of the fifth brought more defensive woes. Elvis wanted in on the error fun.

Elvis was all shook up — Sean O'Brien (Top 0.1% on Heardle) (@baby_nashville) April 10, 2023

Gavin Sheets let a ball through the wickets and then cut a ball off that was well on line to get the runner at home.

Defense is apparently optional today. — White Sox Exploding Scoreboard (@SoxScoreboard) April 10, 2023

Why tf are you cutting that throw off it was right on the money pic.twitter.com/GMcI6AnvYr — Liddle Tina (@liddle_ktina) April 10, 2023

Cease’s day is over after five innings, all because the defense decided to make him do extra work.

Cease is at 99 pitches. But by math, he's thrown an extra 15 in total after errors or plays that could have ended innings. — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) April 10, 2023

Jimmy Lambert in to start the sixth.

No worries. It's up to the White Sox bullpen to hold a one-run lead pic.twitter.com/Q2RUQojPUe — Josh Nelson (@soxmachine_josh) April 10, 2023

This doesn’t seem good.

Apparently, it’s just like that sometimes.

The #Whitesox infield defense vs their outfield defense pic.twitter.com/xvQuFBQ4Us — This is for you Jerry (@JACKHAMMER5399) April 10, 2023

Still a one-run ballgame, and Byron Buxton comes in to pinch-hit against Aaron Bummer in the bottom of the eighth.

This should go well — Limbo (@Lymb0) April 10, 2023

Update: It went surprisingly well.

Feels like the first time in history that the Sox have gotten Buxton out. — Jacklyn Hilligoss (@JackHill43) April 10, 2023

An awkward defensive play resulted in an out, but resulted in another trampling of a White Sox defender.

Someone is gonna die on this field if they keep defending like this — White Sox Truther (@SamR33v3s) April 10, 2023

Reynaldo López in for the four-out save attempt. We don’t want to jinx it, but so far so good.

Now that ReyLo retired Michael Taylor, I LOVE that quick hook from Grifol. — Steve Kniss (@stevekniss) April 10, 2023

Not sure what Reynaldo López’s glove did to merit being punched multiple times, but his 90 mph slider to Michael A. Taylor stranded the tying run on third to end the eighth — James Fegan (@JRFegan) April 10, 2023

The umpire must have had dinner reservations or something because his top of the ninth strike zone was LARGE.

I could umpire this 9th inning better while 3 margaritas deep. This guy sucks. #WhiteSox — CanDice. (@Dice_Says) April 10, 2023

Alls well that ends well. The White Sox bullpen managed to hold the Twins scoreless. That’s the second game this season — and the second game in a row — the bullpen has escaped unscathed.

Chicago White Sox with a huge dub! pic.twitter.com/fxELWGSZYg — Sharon’s Ex Husband Chris (@IHateSharon) April 10, 2023

See you tomorrow, friends!