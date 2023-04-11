White Sox Minor League Player of the Week (March 31 - April 9): Lenyn Sosa

Because the other three levels just got started on Friday, this week’s best-of will only include analysis of Charlotte Knights players, who have been rolling along for more than a week now. And among them all, one player stands tallest.

But first, some housekeeping.

Charlotte News and Notes

The White Sox have already plucked a couple players from the Knights. After Eloy Jiménez was placed on the IL, Jake Burger got the call to help replace his bat. José Ruiz was designated for assignment and then traded to Arizona, so Jesse Scholtens took his place on the 40-man and active rosters.

Old friend Alex Colomé was signed to a minor league contract after the DFA and almost immediate got into action for the Knights. He was with the Colorado Rockies last season, and did not have a very good year: a 5.74 ERA in 47 innings.

A couple of other miscellaneous type of transactions: John Parke was placed on the 7-day IL and Garrett Davila was promoted from Birmingham to take his place, while lefty reliever Haylen Green was promoted from Winston-Salem to Birmingham to take Davila’s place. Lincoln Henzman and Ricardo Sánchez were also added to Charlotte’s roster, both seeing action for the first time last Saturday.

White Sox Minor League Player of the Week

Lenyn Sosa: .448/.556/.828, 2 HR, 6 R, 8 RBI, 7 BB, 5 K

Lenyn Sosa with his first multi-HR game of the year. Both HR's oppo off the scoreboard. #Knights up 6-1. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/Fu5ZFkwQyU — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) April 5, 2023

Not too shabby a start for Lenyn Sosa, a guy who could very well see the majors sooner than later since he can play second base. After finishing the year in Charlotte in 2022 with a 117 wRC+, Sosa had a week-plus worth of games that looked more like his time in Double-A. He is hitting the ball really well, with more extra-base hits (seven) than singles (six), and is seeing the ball even better, with more walks (seven) than singles (six). Sosa is pulling the ball at a good clip (50%), so that shows how hard he really is hitting it, and both homers even came on the road. Overall, this week does not really mean much; Sosa is not a 252 wRC+ player (nobody is), and he certainly will not have an ISO of more than .300 like he does now to end the season. It is nice to see that Sosa’s success is continuing in MiLB, especially with Elvis Andrus looking more like the 2022 Oakland Atheltics version than the player he was with the Sox to close out the season. Maybe Sosa’s time is coming soon.

Charlotte Knights

A.J. Alexy: 1 1⁄3 IP, 27.00 ERA, 7 BB, 1 K

Jonathan Stiever: 2 IP, 0.00 ERA, 1 BB, 0 K

Davis Martin: 10 IP, 4.50 ERA, 0 BB, 9 K

Franklin German: 3 1⁄3 IP, 5.40 ERA, 0 BB, 4 K

Nicholas Padilla: 4 1⁄3 IP, 2.08 ERA, 2 BB, 4 K

Tanner Banks: 5 IP, 1.80 ERA, 2 BB, 5 K

Lane Ramsey: 4 IP, 2.25 ERA, 3 BB, 5 K

Carlos Pérez: .206/.250/.412, 2 HR, 3 R, 4 RBI, 2 BB, 3 K

Birmingham Barons

Some video highlights of the Barons:

Céspedes sends one outta the park for his first homer of the season! A two run shot.



Top 5th

Barons: 6

Smokies: 0 pic.twitter.com/rUeGJo0o5b — Birmingham Barons (@BhamBarons) April 8, 2023

Matt Thompson is done after 4.1 and 84 pitches. He K's PCA again to finish his night. Nobody is happier he's gone than PCA. #Barons #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/Q0ftsKSY4H — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) April 8, 2023

#WhiteSox MLB pipeline 7th ranked prospect, Cristian Mena, with 9K's tonight. 49/81 for strikes w/ 21 swing and miss. Fastball, slider, and change look much improved to go with his really nasty curveball. 4.0IP 3R, 4H, 2BB, and 1HR. #Barons pic.twitter.com/2kSrbSLbTd — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) April 9, 2023

Jose Rodriguez goes yard with a laser down the RF line. #Barons up 4-0. #Popeye #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/W7FPntNz4C — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) April 7, 2023

This is the definition of being sawed off. Caleb Freeman wielding his . #Barons pic.twitter.com/zdANtVHZTu — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) April 7, 2023

Minor League Players of the Week

Lenyn Sosa (March 31-April 9), Charlotte Knights