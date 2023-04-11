Today in White Sox History: April 11

1917

The world championship season began in St. Louis, where the White Sox battered the Browns, 7-2. Jim Scott picked up the win, giving up four hits and a run in six innings of relief work for Lefty Williams. Buck Weaver drove in three runs for the Sox on the day. Slightly more than six months later, the Sox would win the World Series in six games over John McGraw and the New York Giants.

1969

The White Sox helped initiate Major League Baseball in Seattle, as the first home opponent for the expansion Pilots. The Sox promptly rolled over and died to the new team, 7-0. They were shut out by future Sox pitcher Gary Bell, who went the distance — and was traded to the Sox that June! That afternoon, the Sox would have nine hits but strand 14 baserunners.

1982

When a great blizzard hit the Midwest and forced cancellation of a number of games, the White Sox had to open on the road the following week, in New York, with a doubleheader. No problem, as the franchise that had already won a regularly-scheduled Opening Day twin bill in 1971 put the wood to the Yankees, winning 7-6 in 12 innings, and then 2-0. It was the start of an eight-game winning streak to open the 1982 campaign — the best start to a season in franchise history. The White Sox beat the Yankees twice, Boston three times and the Orioles three times.

2000

For a man with no speed, he got around the bases fast enough this time!

Paul Konerko hit an inside the park home run in Tampa Bay. It came in the first inning, off of Esteban Yan, and drove in two runs. The Sox won, 13-6.

2008

To commemorate their World Series win three years earlier, the White Sox unveiled their “Champions Plaza” and “Championship Moments” monument prior to the game against the Detroit Tigers. Current players still on the team from the 2005 championship roster assisted in the unveiling of a white, bronze and granite sculpture weighing more than 25 tons that honored the title and featured timeless 2005 playoff images of Paul Konerko, Joe Crede, Orlando Hernández, Geoff Blum and Juan Uribe.

Later that night, the White Sox dropped a game to the Tigers, 5-2, as World Series hero José Contreras took the loss.

2011

White Sox utility player Brent Lillibridge belted the franchise’s 10,000th home run, driving out a fastball from Oakland’s Dallas Braden at U.S. Cellular Field. It came in the fifth inning of a game the Sox eventually lost, 2-1, in 10 innings. Lillibridge hit a career-high 13 home runs that season.

2016

The White Sox beat Minnesota, 4-1, in the Twins home opener. The loss dropped the team to 0-7, which was the worst start for the Twins since moving to Minnesota.